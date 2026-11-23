Bravo recently announced season two of “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” and former “Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman is among the cast. In a recent social media post, the RHOD fan favorite reflected on the series and the support she’s received from fans.

Notably, Hollman’s casting on Bravo’s take on “Wife Swap” comes as rumors swirl that “The Real Housewives of Dallas” may be returning. The series has been on an indefinite hiatus since 2021.

RHOD Alum Stephanie Hollman Discusses ‘Wife Swap’

Getty Stephanie Hollman

Hollman took to her offical TikTok page on November 21 to address her casting on “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.” She did so by posting a video of herself speaking directly to the camera while wearing a white shirt and matching baseball cap.

“Hi guys,” the “Real Housewives of Dallas” alum began. “I just wanted to hop on here and say thank you so much for the love, kindness, and support that you’ve shown me with ‘Wife Swap’ season two.”

The former RHOD star added that she had been “so nervous” after being told about the trailer the day before it was released.

“Because I didn’t know how the response would be and [I’m] just so pleasantly surprised and overwhelmed by all the love and support, so I just wanted to say thank you so, so much.

From there, she discussed the rest of the cast, including Lisa Barlow, Phaedra Parks, Angela Oakley, Gina Kirschenhieter, and Crystal Kung Minkoff.

“When I found out who the cast was this summer when I filmed it, I was like, oh my gosh, everybody was just so amazing, and I felt so privileged to be with such a wonderful, wonderful group of women and women that I had watched forever,” Hollman explained.

In discussing her experience on “Wife Swap,” she highlighted the “lovely” family she’d been paired with as well as the production crew.

See The ‘Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition’ Trailer

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Bravo released the official trailer for “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition” on November 20. The almost three-minute clip begins with each of the ladies, Hollman, Barlow, Parks, Kirschenhieter, Oakley, and Minkoff, reacting to being in environments different from their own.

From there, the trailer shows the “Housewives” stars interacting with the families they’ve been paired with and participating in various activities. Of course, the clip then shows the reverse.

Toward the end, the trailer also shows some of the more emotional moments from “Wife Swap,” including tears, laughs, and then “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Oakley being told she had one ply of toilet paper.

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’ Reboot Rumors Have Been Ongoing For Years

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for LIKEtoKNOW.it Stephanie Hollman

Bravo aired five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Dallas” before putting it on pause in 2021, while Hollman, who was an original cast member, was still on the show.

Rumors of the show returning have persisted for years. However, the rumblings ramped up again in November 2026. First, former RHOD star D’Andrea Simmons visited “Watch What Happens Live.”

That same month, Hollman was announced as part of the “Wife Swap” season. Previously, per AllAboutTheRH, Hollman reacted in 2022 to rumors that a new season of the series would be announced at that year’s Bravocon.

“I will always be honest with y’all; I do not know where the rumors started with this or if it’s true at all. I only know my truth,” she said.