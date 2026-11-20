“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice included something special in her new memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey”: chapters written by each of her four daughters.

Giudice revealed that Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana Giudice contributed their own stories to the book, which looks back on the past decade of their mother’s life.

In a November 17 interview with USA Today, the Bravo star explained that she wanted her daughters to share their experiences rather than tell the entire story herself.

“Because they’ve gone through this journey with me, and I wanted to hear their thoughts and what they were feeling,” Giudice said. “I loved getting that from them. And when I read it, I got emotional.”

The memoir covers several significant events in Giudice’s life, including the end of her marriage to Joe Giudice, her father’s passing and her relationship with her current husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice Explains Why Her Third Memoir Is Different

“The Queen of New Jersey” is Giudice’s third memoir and seventh published book.

Her previous memoirs, “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again” and “Standing Strong,” focused on her time in prison and her return home.

During a November 13 interview with NJ.com, Giudice explained why she decided to revisit her life in another book.

“Anybody who watches me on TV knows I’m the real deal. The last two memoirs, the first one was when I was in prison, the second one was right when I came out,” she said.

“So this memoir is basically talking about the last 10 years of my life; it was really great for me too, I couldn’t believe it’d been that long since I wrote the last one.”

According to publisher Ballast Books, the memoir also addresses Giudice’s experiences in the public eye, including her family relationships, personal struggles and controversies.

In addition to her memoirs, Giudice has written four cookbooks: “Skinny Italian,” “Fabulicious!,” “Fabulicious! Fast & Fit” and “Fabulicious! On the Grill.”

RHONJ Hiatus Gave Teresa Giudice Time to Write Her Book

Giudice said the extended break between seasons of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” gave her an opportunity to work on the memoir.

Speaking with NBC New York, she explained that she began thinking about writing another book while the Bravo series was on pause.

“We were on pause for two years. And then I’m like, ‘Oh my God, how long has it been since I wrote my last memoir?’ It’s been 10 years. So I’m like, I have a lot to write about,” Giudice said.

“The pause was the perfect time. I had the time and I did it…I rewatched all the seasons. I wanted to talk about that because I never watched the show before.”

Giudice has been part of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” since its first season premiered in 2009.

During an October 4 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” she revealed that season 1 remains her favorite.

“Yeah, ’cause it was like, not so much drama,” she said. “So it was like it was when I first started. And it was fun.”

When host Andy Cohen asked about her least favorite season, Giudice struggled to choose.

“Oh my God, there’s so many. I can’t pick one,” she said. “Maybe one of the ones where I didn’t like the way I looked. Maybe one of those.”

Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Returning to Bravo With a Different Outlook

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Giudice also discussed her experience filming “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” which brought together current and former Housewives from across the franchise.

During that same appearance on WWHL, Cohen asked whether filming the spinoff helped heal her experience with the franchise.

“Yes,” Giudice replied.

“I felt like we had a sisterhood with all of us,” she continued. “We all supported each other, like, women empowerment. We all had each other’s back.”

The series also reunited Giudice with former RHONJ cast member Jacqueline Laurita, with whom she had previously experienced a falling-out.

The two reconciled in 2023 and later reunited while filming the spinoff.

“I was happy to see Jacqueline. We talked before that and couldn’t wait to see each other,” Giudice said during the “Watch What Happens Live” After Show.

Giudice is also returning for season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

During a July 22 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen teased that filming had been going well for the longtime cast member.

“Gia, I can’t believe it, but your mom might be having fun filming her show for the first time in the history of Housewives of New Jersey,” Cohen told Giudice’s eldest daughter, who was sitting in the audience.

“I’m thrilled,” he added.

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 15 premieres on Tuesday, January 19, 2027, on Bravo. Episodes will stream the next day on Peacock