Dorinda Medley joined Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2015, roughly four years after her husband, Richard, passed away in 2011. Recently, while discussing her new book, the “Golden Life” star opened up about rebuilding her life after his death.

Dorinda Medley Reflects on Life After Her Husband Died

Getty Dorinda Medley attends the 2024 People and NBCUniversal Upfront at Fotografiska New York on May 13, 2024, in New York City. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star recently claimed that a tagline she created for herself was later given to another Housewife.

The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star appeared on ABC’s “Nightline” on November 17. During the interview, she discussed everything from her time on the hit Bravo show “The Golden Life” to her new self-help book, “I Know a Thing or Two About a Thing or Two.”

When discussing her late husband, she called him “a lovely caretaker” before admitting that his support made her “a little less sharp about what was going on.” In discussing life after his death in 2011 from liver cancer, the 61-year-old called it “a big wake-up call.”

From there, the “All’s Fair” actress recalled returning to Blue Stone Manor on one occasion after his death to find that the electricity had been shut off.

“And I’m like, ‘Why is there no electricity? Who do I pay my bill to?'” she said. “After that I thought, I will never put myself in a position where I’m not fully aware and well informed.”

The “Golden Life” star then gave advice to others, encouraging people to understand their finances, calling it “The difference between being able to go through these stormy times and not feel vulnerable.”

Dorinda Medley Also Discussed Being Put on Pause From RHONY

Getty Dorinda Medley is already teasing the energy of “The Golden Life.”

Medley announced her exit from “The Real Housewives of New York City” in 2020 following the show’s 12th season. During the “Nightline” interview, she discussed her firing and how her relationships with some of her former RHONY co-stars changed.

“When I was put on pause/fired, it was in the middle of COVID,” she said. After that, the interview mentioned her friendships with the ladies, saying that some of her relationships had “faltered.”

“It’s a protective mechanism when a housewife sort of gets asked to leave or put on pause or whatever because you feel like it’s a little bit of a loyalty thing, and I think people are uncomfortable with it.”

Medley then shared that she had to “really pull it together” to come to terms with no longer being on RHONY.

“I had to really sort of like exhale a bit and not be so afraid that I wasn’t going to have that label anymore. That it didn’t mean that I was done,” she said.

“Because that’s the fear you have. Now what? If I’m not a housewife, who am I?”

Dorinda’s Memoir Is in Stores Now

Medley’s new book, “I Know a Thing or Two About a Thing or Two,” was released by Gallery Books on November 17. The book is described as a lifestyle and personal growth guide and features the RHONY alum discussing coping with grief, managing finances, and more.

According to Simon & Schuster, Medley is also embarking on a book tour, beginning on November 18 in New York City at The Strand. The tour includes six stops and will conclude on December 1 in Washington, DC.

“I Know a Thing or Two About a Thing or Two” follows Medley’s first book, 2022’s “Make It Nice.”