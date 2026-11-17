“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Dorit Kemsley was recently ordered by a judge to move out of her home amid her ongoing divorce from her husband, PK. Now, in a new interview, the RHOBH fan favorite is giving an update on her living situation and discussing her divorce.

Dorit Kemsley Says She’s Found a New Home

Getty Dorit Kemsley

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke to Page Six at the recent launch of her cocktail line. During the conversation, the topic of her being made to vacate her home came up, and she revealed that she’s found a new place to live with her sons.

“So as everyone knows, we were going to court to be evicted by a certain date, which is pretty crummy,” she said.

“But, I did find another house. The kids and I are moving into a new home imminently. Fresh beginnings, fresh start. We are all welcoming it.” Regarding the timeline, Kemsley was first ordered to have left the home by November 1. However, that date was later extended to November 13.

Elsewhere in the interview, the reporter asked the RHOBH star about the divorce itself and whether it might end soon. She said it would be “music to my ears” if that were the case.

“I really, really do, hope and wish for this to be over,” Kemsley continued. “It has been very, very taxing. I have found it incredibly unnecessary and never felt that we should go down this road. I never felt that PK and I should be enemies. There’s never a reason to be, and I’m very, very saddened.”

The RHOBH Star Also Discussed the Need to Earn Her Own Money

Getty Dorit Kemsley attends the Homeless Not Toothless Hollywood Gala at The Beverly Hilton on April 22, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kemsley also discussed her cocktail line, Maison D’OR, and how she recently concluded she’d need to reenter the workforce amid her divorce.

“I think six months ago, I came to the realization that this is something I needed to get used to,” she said.

“I think when things started to go into a more litigating route, I just thought, this is time.”

Kemsley added, “I have to start thinking about being very independent and focusing on how I’m going to support the kids.”

“I’m no stranger to the business world. I started to get the wheels turning and come more into myself, and it was like riding a bike,” she added about starting the line of cocktails, which will hit shelves in 2027.

Dorit Kemsley Says She’s Been Navigating Her Changing Life

Getty Dorit Kemsley and PK Kemsley attend the iGo.live launch event at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on July 26, 2017.

Also, while at her Maison d’OR event, Kemsley spoke to Us Weekly. During the interview, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star addressed her social media absence.

She noted that she’s been navigating several “big changes” in her life. According to her, “it was enough just to really put one foot in front of the other — let alone go on social media.”

“And I’m not exactly going to show that life is great when, quite frankly, it wasn’t,” Kemsley added.