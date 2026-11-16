Melissa Gorga Announces New Venture Ahead of ‘RHONJ’ Season 15

Melissa Gorga is set to return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for its 15th season following the show’s two-year hiatus. However, ahead of its December premiere, the RHONJ star has announced a brand-new video podcast, “Sunday Sauce.”

Melissa Gorga’s ‘Sunday Sauce’ Video Podcast Premieres in December

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Gorga released the teaser trailer for “Sunday Sauce” on November 16 and revealed that it will premiere on December 6. In it, the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star begins, “I’m back.”

“Every family’s got one night a week where the truth comes out. In my family, it’s always Sunday. A bottle of wine, a lot of opinions, and zero filter.”

After that, she described the podcast, saying, “When you join me on Sundays, nobody’s safe. Not my family, not my friends, not who’s ever brave enough to sit down in front of me!”

The trailer then shows the RHONJ star interviewing the guests who will appear on the podcast. As the clip goes on, she teases that Joe Gorga will appear, noting that he “loves to stir the pot.”

“Money, love, family, fame, I promise you, that absolutely nothing is off the table, and there’s going to be so many guests that you do not want to miss.”

Gorga’s “Sunday Sauce” is a part of the fwd. network and is produced by JeffreyEiserman Productions. Some of the RHONJ star’s first guests will include Hilaria Baldwin, Dolores Catania, Harry Jowsey, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi.

The ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Star Has Released a Statement on the Podcast

Getty Melissa Gorga attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club on May 7, 2026, in New York City.

Gorga released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter about “Sunday Sauce,” highlighting her Italian heritage.

“Growing up in an Italian family, Sunday sauce meant everyone around the table, talking, laughing and holding nothing back,” the Bravo star began.

“That’s exactly what this podcast is. Fans have watched my life on TV for more than 15 years. This is a chance to have the conversations that don’t make it to air. They’re honest, they’re funny, and they’re a little bit saucy.”

Cathy Csukas, CEO of AdLarge and the fwd. network, also released a statement about the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s new podcast.

“Melissa has built a remarkable career on her own terms, from television to the businesses she’s created, and women see themselves in her story,” she began.

“fwd. was created so women like Melissa have a place where their voices are heard, and Sunday Sauce is exactly that: honest, funny, and unapologetically her. We’re thrilled to welcome her to the network.”

Melissa’s Previous Podcast Ended in 2025

Getty Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga

Gorga ended her “On Display” podcast in July 2025 following four seasons and 177 episodes. Notably, her final episode, “So Long, Farewell,” featured Joe.

She announced on Instagram that the podcast would end. “As we wrap up this latest season, I want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to all of you,” Gorga started.

“Your support over the past four seasons has meant the world to me. Each episode, every comment, and all your feedback have fueled my passion and made this journey truly unforgettable.”

However, she went on to say she was ending the show “after much reflection” to focus on new ventures. She added that ending “On Display” was not an easy decision for her.