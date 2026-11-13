RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Gets Emotional About Becoming a Grandma Amid Mauricio Umansky Separation

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is preparing to become a grandmother for the first time as her family continues to adjust to her separation from Mauricio Umansky.

The 57-year-old Bravo star’s oldest daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Zach Goldsmith in late November 2026.

Richards recently celebrated her daughter’s 38th birthday with a personal message about motherhood and the upcoming arrival of her grandson.

Meanwhile, her daughter, Alexia Umansky, has opened up about the difficulties of experiencing her parents’ separation in the public eye, including how she first learned the news.

Kyle Richards Shares Emotional Message Ahead of Grandson’s Arrival

Richards took to Instagram on November 1 to celebrate Farrah’s birthday, sharing a collection of photos from different stages of her daughter’s life.

Farrah, who turned 38 on October 31, announced earlier this year that she was expecting her first child.

In her birthday tribute, Richards reflected on becoming a mother and watching her daughter prepare for the same experience.

“Thank you for making me Mommy and showing me what life is all about,” Richards wrote.

“I love you more than words can say. I’m so excited for you and this next chapter in your life and I’m so grateful to be by your side along the way. You are going to be an amazing Mommy. Can’t wait for our baby boy.”

Farrah previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram, sharing photos of herself holding a sonogram while showing her baby bump.

“My most exciting launch yet. Coming soon late November 2026 ✨,” she captioned the announcement.

Richards also discussed becoming a grandmother during an August 4 interview with People at the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

“I am just so beyond thrilled and excited and I just feel so blessed that I’m getting to experience something like that,” she said. “I know that that is such a blessing and I just can’t believe that that time is here in my life.”

“I mean, I can barely contain myself,” she added. “I’m so excited.”

However, Richards admitted that she hadn’t settled on what she wanted her grandson to call her.

“I do not know what the baby is gonna call me. I can pick a name,” she explained. “We’ve been trying to pick a name. All of us throw names out there all the time.”

“I think it ultimately will probably end up being whatever the baby decides my name is,” she continued.

Alexia Umansky Reveals How She Learned About Her Parents’ Separation

While Richards prepares for her grandson’s arrival, her daughter Alexia recently discussed the impact of her parents’ separation.

During an October 26 appearance on Gia Giudice’s “Casual Chaos” podcast, Alexia explained that growing up on reality television felt different once her family’s personal struggles became public.

“I never really grew up feeling like I was on a reality show,” Alexia said.

“When it came to the separation, when it comes to certain stories that you’re seeing your family, and you’re getting information that you didn’t want, you weren’t ready for, you didn’t ask for, that was so difficult. That was the first time it really hit.”

Alexia then revealed that she learned about her parents’ separation through a news article before they had discussed it with their children.

“The hard part is people are like, ‘You signed up for it.’ And that’s absolutely true, but that doesn’t mean it’s not hard,” she said.

“I found out about my parents’ separation because of an article. That was what created them to finally have the conversation, where we kind of sensed things were changing.”

Alexia said the public attention made the situation particularly difficult.

“But once we saw the article, our phone started blowing up and [it] definitely felt invasive,” she continued. “And I’ve always been open to sharing my life. And that’s just part of the game we’ve been playing our whole lives, and it’s not just a game, it’s our real life.”

Richards and Umansky remain separated.

Richards will return for a new season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2027.