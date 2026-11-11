Tamra Judge Apologizes to Lisa Barlow, Reveals Where They Stand Now

Tamra Judge is walking back her recent criticism of Lisa Barlow, admitting that her comments about the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star went too far.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” veteran took to X on Wednesday, Nov. 11, to apologize after suggesting Barlow was strategically incorporating brand mentions into the Bravo series to secure potential sponsorship opportunities.

And while Judge previously questioned Barlow’s motives, she now says she regrets contributing to the criticism surrounding her fellow Housewife.

Tamra Judge Issues Public Apology to Lisa Barlow

Oh God! I love Lisa. After everything she’s been through with this group, she deserves the world. Maybe my words didn’t come out the right way, and for that, I apologize. Some of the constant props on this show are a bit much at times… but Lisa is THE SHOW!!! #RHOSLC https://t.co/S9UXFnx3OO— Tamra Judge (@TamraJudgeOC) November 10, 2026

The apology came after a social media account resurfaced Judge’s earlier comments about Barlow, questioning whether the RHOC star was jealous of her fellow Bravolebrity’s potential business opportunities.

Judge responded directly, acknowledging that she should have handled the situation differently.

“Oh God! I love Lisa. After everything she’s been through with this group, she deserves the world. Maybe my words didn’t come out the right way, and for that, I apologize. Some of the constant props on this show are a bit much at times… But Lisa is THE SHOW!!! #RHOSLC,” she wrote.

The message marked a notable change in tone from Judge, who had previously suggested Barlow was deliberately working brand references into scenes on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

Judge also addressed the controversy in a separate comment on Threads, explaining that she never intended to pile onto the criticism Barlow was receiving.

“OMG, I did not mean to blast her! I feel horrible that people are saying that because I genuinely love her. We’ve talked, and all is good! ❤️”

Her follow-up offered an additional update: According to Judge, the two women have already spoken privately and are on good terms.

What Did Tamra Judge Originally Say About Lisa Barlow?

The controversy began with comments Judge made during an October episode of her podcast, “Two Ts in a Pod.”

While discussing “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” Judge pointed to a scene in which Barlow mentioned Wendy’s, questioning whether the restaurant references were part of a larger effort to attract more advertising opportunities. Barlow has partnered with Wendy’s multiple times during her tenure on RHOSLC.

“Of course, here’s where the sponsored ad is inserted: The pit stop to Wendy’s. The ladies arrive at Wendy’s, and it was like, ‘Okay girls, we’re at Wendy’s,’ and we know, you know, who led it? None other than Lisa Barlow because she has a deal with Wendy’s,” Judge said.

She later revisited the subject, suggesting Barlow’s frequent product mentions could be intentional.

“I think she’s trying to make a point out of it, another one of their props. She’ll probably get a lip liner contract next,” Judge remarked.

The criticism extended beyond Barlow, with Judge also questioning the amount of attention cast members were giving to products and promotional opportunities during the season.

In another discussion, she referenced Meredith Marks’ performance of “Hypocrisy and Bullsh*t” at an event hosted by Bronwyn Newport, along with the show’s recurring references to lip liner.

Judge suggested the cast had become increasingly conscious of how their on-camera moments might translate into commercial opportunities.

Her remarks, however, were opinions about what she was watching, not evidence that Barlow had arranged any undisclosed advertising deals.

Tamra Judge Says She and Lisa Barlow Are on Good Terms

Despite the criticism, Judge’s latest comments suggest she has no interest in allowing the situation to become a lasting disagreement.

Her apology was particularly emphatic about Barlow’s importance to “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” with Judge declaring that the longtime cast member is central to the series.

And although Judge didn’t entirely retract her broader concerns about product mentions on reality television, she made a clear distinction between those opinions and her feelings toward Barlow.

For now, Judge says the two have spoken and resolved the matter privately, putting an end to the public misunderstanding.