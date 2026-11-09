RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Makes Candid Admission About Joe Giudice’s Alleged Cheating Scandal in New Memoir

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is opening up about her marriage to ex-husband Joe Giudice, including her suspicions that he was unfaithful.

In her upcoming memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey,” the 54-year-old Bravo star revisits several incidents that raised questions about Joe’s fidelity, including a phone she discovered containing another woman’s number.

Teresa also addresses the infamous phone call captured during an episode of RHONJ in which Joe used an offensive word to describe her while speaking to someone off-camera.

According to excerpts shared by Reality Blurb, Teresa admits she never caught Joe cheating but had doubts about his explanations for certain incidents.

“Our marriage wasn’t perfect. There you have it,” Teresa writes. “I never caught Joe cheating, but as any woman who has been there knows, you always have a feeling.”

Her memoir arrives as Teresa prepares to return for season 15 of RHONJ, which premieres in December.

Teresa Giudice Reveals What She Found on Joe Giudice’s Phone

Teresa recalls finding Joe’s phone and discovering it contained just one contact: a woman he had known for years.

According to Teresa, the woman was experiencing difficulties in her own marriage and reportedly needed someone to talk to.

The discovery led Teresa to confront the woman directly.

“I never wanted to be the wife who was cheated on. And, as I’ve already said, I didn’t believe in divorce. But even I had more pride than to stay with a man who I knew was cheating on me. Show me the proof, and I’ll walk right out. That’s what I always said to myself,” she writes.

“So, being the hotheaded, spicy Italian wife that I am, I called her and demanded to know if she was (expletive) my husband. Yes, that’s exactly how I phrased it. I went off.”

Joe denied having an affair and told Teresa he was simply “helping her out with some things.”

He also argued that Teresa’s reaction to finding the phone explained why he had kept the situation from her.

Despite her concerns, Teresa says she accepted his explanation at the time.

“I knew in my heart it wasn’t right, but still I chose to believe him,” she writes.

RHONJ Star Revisits Joe’s Infamous Napa Phone Call

Teresa also discusses a controversial RHONJ scene in which Joe used an offensive term to refer to her during a phone conversation.

The incident took place while the couple was in Napa Valley and became a topic of discussion after the episode aired.

“I was deflated. The whole world had seen it, and now I would be expected to talk about it at the reunion,” Teresa writes. “For weeks after the episode aired, I prepared my game face. Joe slept on the couch.”

Teresa says she told reunion host Andy Cohen the truth when she said Joe had never used that word toward her before.

“I told the truth when I told Andy that Joe had never used that word with me before,” she explains. “Even Joe will say today that he doesn’t know what came over him. The flowing wine, the rolling cameras? Who knows, but even Joe Giudice knows the C word is not one you use for the mother of your children.”

She continues, “Trust me, we talked about it at length after that episode aired. I was incredibly hurt, embarrassed, and frankly, pissed. But even the shock of being called that word couldn’t overshadow the even more pressing question about Joe’s ‘Napa call.'”

Teresa says her biggest concern was identifying the person Joe had been speaking to during the conversation.

“Did you really think for a minute that I actually believed it was a coworker he was on the phone with, especially after seeing it aired?” she writes. “Not a chance.”

Teresa Giudice Returns to RHONJ Season 15 With Melissa Gorga

Teresa’s revelations come ahead of her return to “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” for season 15.

Bravo announced on October 21 that Teresa, Dolores Catania and Melissa Gorga will return for the new season.

Five new Housewives will join the cast: Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel and Natia Rufolo. Vanessa Barrera will appear as a friend of the cast.

According to Bravo’s official description, “longtime friendships, strong sisterhoods and unexpected twists set the stage for a fresh take on Jersey life.”

The upcoming season will also follow Teresa and her sister-in-law Melissa after the two reconciled following years of conflict.

Teresa will navigate a “new, calmer chapter of her life” with husband Luis “Louie” Ruelas.

Meanwhile, Melissa is preparing to become an empty nester while dealing with anxiety surrounding her marriage to Joe Gorga.

“The Queen of New Jersey” is scheduled for release on November 17, ahead of RHONJ’s December premiere.