Emily Simpson Opens Up About Her Friendship With Heather Dubrow During ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Emily Simpson reflected on her close friendship with Heather Dubrow during an emotional conversation in a new preview of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 reunion.

Bravo released the sneak peek, showing the women discussing their relationships and the personal experiences that brought them closer together.

Although the conversation began with disagreements between cast members, Emily eventually spoke about the support she had received from Heather during difficult moments in her life.

She also explained why their friendship meant so much to her after the two developed a stronger connection during the previous season.

Emily Simpson Recalls Growing Closer to Heather Dubrow

During the reunion preview, Emily discussed the bond she and Heather developed through conversations about their families.

The two women had grown closer while sharing experiences involving their fathers, children and marriages.

Emily explained that those conversations helped her see Heather as someone she could turn to when she needed support.

“You and I last year got so close and bonded over our dads, our children,” Emily told Heather.

Their friendship became particularly meaningful because they could discuss personal matters beyond what viewers typically saw during group events.

Emily also recalled reaching out to Heather while the cast was in Tokyo.

At the time, she said she had been feeling down because of how she and her husband, Shane Simpson, had left things before the trip.

Rather than keeping those feelings to herself, Emily wanted to speak with someone she trusted.

Heather was one of the people she felt comfortable calling.

Getty Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow

Emily Simpson Praises Heather Dubrow’s Marriage and Parenting

Emily also shared what she admired about Heather outside of their friendship.

During the conversation, she spoke positively about Heather’s relationship with her husband, Terry Dubrow.

“I always admire your relationship with Terry and you as a mother,” Emily said.

Heather responded by thanking her.

The exchange highlighted the respect Emily had developed for Heather through their personal conversations.

Although the women have not always agreed, Emily’s comments showed that she valued the connection they built over time.

She also explained that her feelings about their friendship came from those experiences, rather than simply from disagreements during filming.

For Emily, knowing Heather personally made their recent conversations more important.

‘RHOC’ Reunion Gives the Women a Chance to Discuss Their Friendships

The Season 20 reunion also gave Heather an opportunity to explain how she approaches difficult conversations.

When asked whether she finds it challenging to admit when she is wrong, Heather acknowledged that it can sometimes be difficult.

“Sometimes it’s hard to admit you’re wrong,” she said.

The discussion then returned to the importance of being honest with friends and understanding how words can affect people.

Emily explained that she wanted to know she could count on the same person she had grown close to during the previous season.

Their conversation showed how friendships can become more complicated when personal feelings and group relationships overlap.

The preview ended while Emily and Heather were still discussing their experiences, leaving viewers to see how the conversation continues during the reunion.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” airs Thursdays on Bravo, with episodes available to stream the following day on Peacock.