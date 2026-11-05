Joe Gorga Dishes on Margaret Josephs Reuniting With Jennifer Aydin – ‘No Tables Flipping’

Frankie Catania Jr., the son of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania, recently renewed his vows, with many current and former cast members in attendance. Ahead of season 15 of RHONJ, Joe Gorga is dishing on Margaret Josephs and Jennifer Ayden reuniting at the wedding.

Joe Gorga Says Frank Catania Jr’s Wedding Was Drama-Free

Getty Joe Gorga attends the “Devon” New York premiere at AMC Empire 25 in New York City on November 8, 2024.

Gorga appeared on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea in November 2026. During the interview, the topic of Catania’s wedding came up, and the hosts mentioned seeing pictures of Josephs and Aydin from the wedding.

“That was fun. Everyone was there,” Gorga began. “You had the old cast. You had the new cast. They’re all mingling. It was pretty wild.”

Following the mention of Josephs and Ayden posing together despite their differences, he said, “Them, the Fudas, they all took a picture.”

“They’re all hanging out, drinking, having a good time,” he continued. Regarding how the reunion went off without drama, Gorga admitted that he was unsure before saying, “Time heals.”

From there, he seemed to allude to his sister Teresa Giudice being absent, saying, “Not everybody showed up, but people did show up, and it was a good party.” Gorga went on to say that Dolores “knows how to throw a party.”

Toward the end of this segment of the interview, the hosts asked if “everyone got along.”

“Everybody got along. We had no tables flipping. Nobody throwing wine glasses. No, it was okay.”

Frankie Catania Jr. Recently Discussed the Wedding

Getty Dolores Catania poses with her son Frankie Catania at a public event. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star is celebrating her daughter Gabrielle Catania’s engagement.

Frankie Jr. married his wife, Nicole, for the second time on October 30. He opened up to PEOPLE about the wedding, saying, “It was truly a spectacular evening, surrounded by the most amazing people in our lives.”

“It was everything we could have dreamed of,” Frankie Jr. added. After that, Dolores chimed in, saying, “The energy, love, all-around vibe of this day was nothing less than a fairy tale.”

The 28-year-old son of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star then called seeing his parents “so genuinely happy, celebrating alongside their significant others” “one of the greatest joys.”

“They have both sacrificed so much throughout their lives, and seeing them enjoying this moment together meant the world to me. There was something incredibly special about looking around and seeing the people who gave me everything so happy,” he then said.

“Watching Frankie and Nicole walk down the aisle at the church he grew up in and getting to see everyone’s face was so special,” Dolores stated.

“The church truly brought me back to when Frankie was a little boy, and it was very nostalgic for me. He was an altar boy there with Father John, and to see Father John now stand in front of him and marry him was very special.”

RHONJ Alum Margaret Josephs Shared Photos

After attending the Catana wedding, Josephs took to Instagram to share photos, featuring multiple former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars, including Aydin.

“Celebrating the most magical couple Frankie and Nicole and the most beautiful family The Catania’s. Truly a night to remember. The love in the room speaks for itself and is a testament to this wonderful couple and family. Love you all so much,” she captioned the post, with Aydin featured on the third slide.