Denise Richards Teases ‘RHOBH’ Return

Production on season 16 of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is underway, with actress Leah Remini and “Million Dollar Listing” alum Tracy Tutor joining. However, after being spotted with the cast, former RHOBH star Denise Richards is confirming her involvement.

Denise Richards Confirms She Went on the RHOBH Cast Trip

Getty Denise Richards attends “The Bold and the Beautiful” BBTV Launch Event at Wheelhouse on March 26, 2026 in West Hollywood, California.

Richards attended the premiere event for season two of Hulu’s “All’s Fair” on November 2 as she makes an appearance in the series as a guest star. On the red carpet, a Deadline reporter asked the actress and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star about Bravo and whether she had plans to return.

“I just did the cast trip,” the “Wild Things” star began. “And I’m doing some episodes for next season, so it’s been fun. Notably, this comes after Bravo & Cocktails reported that Richards will be joining the series as a friend of the show for its 16th season. Other friends of the show include actress Jennifer Tilly and Kathy Hilton.

Additionally, it has been reported that the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast will film longer than usual, with production extending into November and beginning in August. This change is said to have been a result of the show’s larger-than-normal cast.

In addition to the previously mentioned newbies, Tutor and Remini, the full-time cast includes Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jane, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, and Rachel Zoe.

She Previously Said She’d Be Open to Returning to ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Getty Denise Richards

Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a main cast member for its 9th season in 2019. However, she left the series after season 10 and has made appearances since, including in season 15. Notably, she opened up on the show about her abusive relationship with Aaron Phypers.

During the September 2026 interview with Runway Live, the actress was asked about the show and if she would be open to returning.

“I always say never say never,” she began. “I have a lot of good memories being on the show. It’s fun doing the trips and to just have fun and be silly women, acting much younger than we are,” Richards continued.

“I’ll never forget a lot of moments I had doing the show. I also had some challenging times on it too. I think fame can change people, and some women are different on camera and off camera.”

“But I would definitely be open to going back and spending time with all the ladies,” she added.

Additionally, while appearing on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” she was asked about returning and first stated that she’d appeared in “some episodes” from the most recent season.

“Yeah, I would. It was a hard thing- I felt like no one liked me except for Garcelle, and that’s part of why I didn’t come back for a third.” Richards went on to say that Phypers was “a big part” of her decision not to return for season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”