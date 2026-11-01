RHOSLC Star Poses for Rock Star-Themed Family Halloween Costume With Estranged Husband

Angie Katsanevas of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” turned into a rock star for Halloween. The businesswoman and Bravo TV personality posed with her estranged husband, Shawn Trujillo, and their 15-year-old daughter Elekta for a family-themed Halloween costume based on the rock band Motley Crue.

The family photos come three months after Page Six reported the couple separated after 27 years of marriage.

In September, Katsanevas told Us Weekly that she remains on good terms with Trujillo, who is also her partner in the Salt Lake City hair salon business Lunatic Fringe.

“I want to be a great friend to everyone,” she shared. “But my No. 1 priority is my daughter, making sure that she knows I’m there.”

Angie Katsanevas Shared Photo of Her ‘Crue’

In a series of photos shared to Instagram, Katsanevas posed wearing tousled hair, face makeup with lines on her cheek ala Tommy Lee, and a Motley Crüe-t-shirt. Trujillo wore a similar getup, channeling Crue frontman Vince Neil with a blonde, spiky wig and a bandana headband, while Elekta emulated Nikki Sixx’s makeup. In some photos, the RHOSLC star pretended to spray hairspray on her “band mates’” hair.

“My Crüe🎸🎵🎤👻🖤,” Katsanevas captioned the fun family pics taken by Jake Thompson.

“Where can I buy tickets to this show?!” one fan asked in the comment section.

“Now that’s high-body-count hair! 👏,” another added.

“Elektra looks great with that wig and she’s mastered the Nikki Sixx eye glare! You all look great,” a third chimed in.

“Congratulations on winning Halloween 😂” another fan wrote.

Interestingly, “hair” is what brought Katsanevas and her husband together nearly 30 years ago. In June 2025, she posted to Instagram for the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary and shared their meetup story.

“A Hair Affair,” she captioned a ’90s throwback. “ #26YEARS. Seems like yesterday I booked an appointment for a blow dry with this dreamy guy I saw on the cover of a romance novel in the grocery store checkout. Long hair like Fabio, big muscles, and known to be lethal with scissors. The rest is HAIRstory.”

Angie Katsanevas Is a Big Motley Crüe Fan

The family Halloween photo op came on the heels of Katsanevas’ recent run-in with the members of Motley Crüe. In late September, Katsanevas posted photos backstage at a Motley Crüe show she attended with her family. In the pics, Katsanevas, Trujillo, and their daughter posed with the members of the legendary‘80s hair band after a meet-and-greet.

“Mötley Crüe making Elektra’s dreams come true. She’s definitely got looks to kill🤘🏼,” Katsanevas captioned a slideshow from the event.

She also shared a video as she hung out with Tommy Lee and guitarist John 5 from the band.

“Real Housewife of Salt Lake,” Lee said of Katsanevas, adding, “A Greek girl, no doubt.”

“Mötley Crüe X RHOSLC 🎸❄️,” Katsanevas captioned the photos. “Turns out the ‘M’ in Mötley Crüe actually stands for Mafia. The Greek Mafia🎸 Blending Heavy Metal Gods and High Body Count Hair-Spray Goddesses. Four Greeks are better than one. The Crossover you never saw coming😎🎤🖤🎸❄️.”