Andy Cohen Reveals the Moment His Relationship With Bethenny Frankel Began to Fall Apart

Andy Cohen is opening up about his falling out with former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel, revealing that a 2022 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” marked a turning point in their relationship.

In his new book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse,” Cohen, 58, looks back at two decades of Bravo memories, including his once-close friendship with Frankel, 55.

The Bravo executive revisits a tense appearance featuring Frankel and Jeff Lewis, which he believes contributed to the end of his personal and professional relationship with the Skinnygirl founder.

“Unfortunately, I think that episode resulted in the beginning of the end of my personal and professional relationship with Bethenny,” Cohen wrote.

He also made a pointed observation about Frankel’s reaction to the exchange.

“It was very clear after that night that she can dish it, but she can’t take it,” Cohen wrote.

Andy Cohen Reveals What Went Wrong During Bethenny Frankel’s ‘WWHL’ Appearance

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Cohen explained that he initially looked forward to having Frankel and Lewis appear together on his late-night Bravo show.

“I was excited to have Bethenny and Jeff Lewis on in 2022,” Cohen wrote. “Both were long off Bravo, but I considered them friends and masters of the genre of trash-talking.”

During the episode, Cohen questioned Frankel about her plans to launch a podcast recapping the “Real Housewives” franchise after previously criticizing the shows.

Lewis, 56, also questioned what would distinguish Frankel’s podcast from similar projects already available.

Frankel responded by emphasizing that she had voluntarily left Bravo.

“Well, I wasn’t let go by Bravo. I actually left on my own choice… I’m not a disgruntled employee,” she said.

Lewis acknowledged that Bravo had fired him, prompting Frankel to respond, “And that’s why you’re so bitter.”

Lewis denied the accusation.

Cohen maintained that he initially believed the appearance had gone well.

“Worth noting that while we were doing the episode, I thought it was going great and that she was, as usual, on top of her game,” he wrote.

Frankel later described the appearance differently, saying she felt “ambushed” by Cohen and Lewis.

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The former friends recently exchanged more public remarks following Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina.

During an October panel, Cohen appeared alongside former RHONY cast member Carole Radziwill, who was asked whether Frankel had commented on her return to the franchise.

“If she has, I haven’t heard anything,” Radziwill responded. “I haven’t spoken to her in many, many years. I mean, I don’t know if she’d come back; that is way above my pay grade. That’s Andy’s…”

Cohen interrupted with a remark about social media.

“I’m not really active on TikTok,” he said.

Frankel, who regularly posts videos on the platform, responded shortly afterward.

“Well, Andy Cohen took a swipe at me on a panel, so let’s take the bait,” Frankel said in a TikTok video.

“I think he was asked, ‘Would you ever have Bethenny back on the Housewives?’ and he said, ‘I’m not really that active on TikTok,’ which is abundantly clear because he’s still sitting in the same place I left him.”

Frankel also criticized Bravo and referenced former “Real Housewives” stars appearing on E!’s “The Golden Life.”

“The only thing that has changed are the ratings,” she continued. “So while he’s a little bitter that he lost his OGs who are living ‘The Golden Life’ on E!, he’s living the stainless steel life over on Bravo where he’s their (expletive), he waits for them to pay his paycheck while we’re all over here making our own coin our own way on our own terms.”