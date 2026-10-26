Andy Cohen Responds to RHOC Reboot Question – ‘We’ll See’

Season 20 of Bravo‘s “The Real Housewives of Orange County” will air its finale on October 29, with the reunion the following week. Now, as the season comes to an end, Andy Cohen responds to a question about an RHOC reboot.

Andy Cohen Doesn’t Deny That RHOC May Be Refreshed

Getty Andy Cohen at an event on October 18, 2026.

The current season of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” premiered on July 9, marking the return of Vicki Gunvalson after a multi-year absence. However, reviews of the season have been mixed.

Recently, during an episode of SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy,” a caller asked Cohen whether the show might be rebooted. Specifically, they first used the word ” reboot before shifting to “refresh.”

“A refresh? Um, we love a refresh. We refresh everything.” After that, the caller emphasized that she meant a cast shakeup similar to what happened with “The Real Housewives of New York City,” saying, “like a whole.”

“We’ll see. We’ll see.” Notably, Cohen’s comments come after RHOC star Tamra Judge stated told Entertainment Tonight that the show should have a bit of a cast shakeup for season 21.

“I definitely think there needs to be a little bit of shake-up,” she began. “I really do, and I think me not being as activated as I normally am put eyes on other people, not saying that I carry the show on my back, but my back did hurt for many years.”

Andy Cohen Recently Defended Vicki Gunvalson

Getty Vicki Gunvalson attends WE tv’s LOVE BLOWS Premiere Event.

Regarding season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” Gunvalson’s return hasn’t been received as well as Bravo had hoped. Recently, on Carlos King’s podcast, “Reality With the King,” Cohen answered a question about whether the RHOC star had outgrown the show.

According to him, “Well, I think that first of all, much like Nene, I don’t think you could celebrate 20 years of ‘Housewives’ without Vicki.”

“So when we picked Vicki up to do ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,’ it was before we had decided to bring her back to ‘Orange County.’ And I think when I gave her the orange at BravoCon, I don’t think that they had shot ‘Girls Trip’ yet,” Cohen continued.

Regarding RHOC and RUGT airing so closely together, Cohen said, “So we shot ‘Girls Trip,’ and then we shot ‘Orange County’ a few weeks after that, actually. I think that if they had lived separately, the viewers might have less of a strong reaction. So they happen to be living at the same time.”

Still, in defending Gunvalson, Cohen highlighted the interesting place she’s in in her life. “She is, we’re looking at a woman, we have 20 years of this woman’s life that we’ve been documenting. She’s now in her early 60s,” Cohen stated.

“Life in some ways has turned out not how she wanted, and she has regrets. She is looking at her life and how it played out and decision she’s made. And I think it’s really relatable in that way,” he continued.

However, he also admitted that he believes Gunvalson is “over” some of what comes with being a “Real Housewives of Orange County” star.