Tamra Judge Teases ‘What Did I Do?’ Moment at Upcoming RHOC Reunion 

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” season 20 cast filmed the reunion in early October 2026. Now, as the season continues to air, one of the show’s stars, Tamra Judge, is teasing a reunion first, saying it made her question what she’d done and call Andy Cohen. Plus, she’s reacting to this season of RHOC’s not-so-stellar reception.

RHOC Star Tamra Judge Teases Reunion First

Getty Tamra Judge

Entertainment Tonight’s Brice Sander interviewed Judge in October 2026. Early in the conversation, she mentioned the recently filmed RHOC season 20 reunion. First, Sander mentioned where they were: her vacation home in Big Bear, and how it’s so different from her “Housewives” world.

Judge then said it served as a retreat for her after the season 20 reunion. She said, “So, we shot the reunion last week, and what kind of got me through it was I knew the next morning that I was going to head to Big Bear.” After that, she revealed that she had a “much more pleasant” experience during and after the reunion compared to season 19.

The RHOC star continued, “Last year I sat on that couch over there and cried for three days. I physically couldn’t even move except to go to the bathroom.” She added, “This year, very different. No tears this year.”

However, Judge then began by teasing the reunion. She explained, “But I will say, there was a first at this reunion. Something that has never happened on any reunion, and yes, I am responsible.”

When pressed for more details, she said, “Let’s just say I woke up at home in the morning when I got home, and I had anxiety. I’m like, ‘What did I do? What did I do?'” She then discussed her call with Cohen, saying, “I talked to Andy and Alex [Baskin, RHOC producer], and I said, ‘You’re not going to show that, right?’ and they said, ‘Oh, yes, we are.'”

Regarding the reunion, Judge said fans will see it in the upcoming trailer.

She Also Discussed the Negative Opinions of ‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Season 20

Getty Tamra Judge (L) and Eddie Judge attend 2023 Variety’s Women Of Reality TV.

During the Entertainment Tonight interview, Sander also noted the sometimes negative reception to season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County,” and asked what Judge thinks fans are “missing.” In response, she said, “I think that you can’t make fans happy.”

She continued, “The fans complain if there’s too much drama. The fans complain if there’s not enough drama.” Judge went on to say she feels that “you can’t win.” After that, she said, “I think this season was different. It was lighter,” before adding, “Vicki didn’t help us out any.”

Tamra Previously Discussed Her Relationship With Shannon Beador

Getty Shannon Beador attends Opening Night Of Rock Of Ages Hollywood At The Bourbon Room.

Page Six interviewed the judge in July 2026 to promote “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” During the interview, she discussed her friendship with Shannon Beador.

In an honest response, the RHOC star said, “We move forward, then we move back, we move forward, then we move back.” “I feel like now we’re doing good, but I don’t think she wants anybody to know we’re doing good.”

She then said, “Some people just act for the comments section of Instagram,” before admitting that perhaps Beadore simply didn’t want to spoil the show for the fans by revealing that they were on better terms.