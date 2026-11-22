Melissa Gorga is one of only three returning “Real Housewives of New Jersey” stars for its upcoming 15th season. However, despite being a longtime cast member, her status as an iconic housewife has been questioned over the years, with many saying her standing on the show relied on Teresa Giudice. Now, in a new interview, the RHONJ mainstay is defending her legacy.

Notably, Gorga’s comments come as Bravo delayed the premiere from December to January 2027, sparking speculation about the season.

Melissa Gorga Has An RHONJ Legacy She Can Be Proud Of

Getty Melissa Gorga attends MISTR’s 2nd Annual National PrEP Day at The Abbey on October 10, 2026, in West Hollywood, California.

Gorga was interviewed by Entertainment Tonight‘s Brice Sander at the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” premiere event, which seems to have been planned before Bravo decided to postpone the season.

During the interview, Sander mentioned that some fans of the show have questioned, “What are Melissa’s iconic moments?”

“If you ask me what I consider iconic is being able to be here for 16 years without making a total fool out of yourself,” she began. After that, Gorga noted how she’d remained “very relevant,” and that her life with her family and children has been aspirational to viewers.

“The way they were raised since they were born on reality TV, pretty much, and be able to raise them and still kind of come out on top.”

Gorga went on to say she’s “proud” of her legacy before adding, “And I will never let anyone say that that’s not iconic because to me it is.”

The clip from Entertainment Tonight then showed several of her iconic moments from the show, including her singing “On Display,” her telling one of her children that Jesus was 89 years old, and her saying to Giudice, “Stop hurting us.”

Later in the interview, Gorga recalled fan encounters in which fans reenacted the scene in which she begged Giudice to stop hurting them. She also shared another moment from RHONJ that fans love: a clip from the show’s season 13 reunion where she’s seen applying lip gloss.

Melissa Gorga Wants ‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ to Inspire Families

Getty Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The RHONJ star also spoke to Us Weekly at the premiere. During the interview, she was asked what lessons she hopes viewers take away from the new season.

“If anything, I hope we inspire someone out there to pick up the phone and call a family member — an aunt, an uncle, a cousin, a sister that they don’t speak to anymore,” Gorga said. “That’s what I hope.”

From there, she spoke about her recently announced podcast, “Sunday Sauce.” According to the Bravo star, “We’re gonna drink wine and talk [bleep]. I mean, what’s better than that?”

We’re gonna drink wine, [have] awesome guests. We’re gonna be live in New York and have everyone come in and sit on my couches, drink wine, eat sprinkle cookies, and tell me all about their lives,” she continued.

Gorga then said, “Joe is gonna come in every other week, and you know him. He loves to stir the pot. He loves to give ‘man advice’ on sex, relationships, family, kids. We’re gonna do all of that.”

Gorga’s new podcast premieres December 6. Additionally, season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return on January 19.