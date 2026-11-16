Bravo announced the cast of season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” in October 2026 and revealed that the show would return in December. However, in an update, the network has pushed the RHONJ premiere date to January 2027.

Regarding the returning cast, the show will feature Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Delores Catania. Notably, this news comes as many fans have questioned why the network has yet to release the trailer for the new season of “Jersey.”

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 15 Premieres January 19

Bravo

Bravo confirmed the change for RHONJ in a social media post on November 16 and announced that the new season will begin on January 19 instead of December.

“Season 15 will be worth the wait! The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres January 19th,” the official Bravo account stated.

Before the release date change, Giudice and Gorga spoke to Us Weekly about the season and their reconciliation.

“I was excited. We needed a fresh start, and I love new blood,” Giudice said. “I like making new friends because I don’t have sisters. I do have a sister. [Melissa’s] my sister. But I mean, I do like making new friends, so I was super excited.”

After that, Gorga chimed in and noted the show’s extended pause. “I think we’ve been on pause for so long that we were kind of just excited to see what the new girls are going to bring,” she began.

“It’s always fun to experience new people, see what they’re like. I actually happened to know all of them before we started, and I was giving Teresa a little bit of the rundown on each of them. She would ask me about them, and I was like, ‘You’re gonna like them. They’re nice.'”

The new cast members for season 15 of RHONJ are Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Natia Rufolo, Deeba Patel, and Vanessa Barrera.

Melisa Gorga Previously Said RHONJ Season 15 Ended With a ‘Bang’

Getty Melissa Gorga

Production on season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” concluded in July 2026. The following month, Gorga spoke to PEOPLE and teased a bombshell conclusion for the long-running Bravo series.

“We wrapped with a bang,” the RHONJ star began. “I had so much fun this season. The cast is so funny. I feel like there was a lot of stress, so you got to see our real personalities.”

“It reminded me back in the beginning seasons, too, when we would just have a lot of fun and be goofy,” Gorga added.

Teresa Giudice Also Recently Shared Her Thoughts on The Season

Giudice, who is currently promoting her upcoming memoir, “The Queen of New Jersey,” was interviewed by ExtraTV in November 2026. During the chat, the reporter asked about season 15 of RHONJ.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see. I’m so excited,” she said. “The new girls are amazing. I can’t say much, but it’s coming soon, so I’m so excited.” From there, Giudice shared that the upcoming season reminded her of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th,” noting, “You know, women empowerment, having each other’s back, and being there for each other like real friendships.”