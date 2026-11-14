Brandi Glanville Says Doctors Made an Alarming Discovery During Recent Face-Removal Surgery

Brandi Glanville has given the first update since undergoing temporary face removal and a “power-wash” to address the facial ailment she suspects is a living parasite. Brandi has been battling the issue since the summer of 2023. “They did find some things that they sent away for pathology, and that’s not back yet. However, I have so much fluid in my head right now it’s crazy. But we are excited, because we did get a few answers,” she announced on the November 13 episode of her podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered.”

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” said a mysterious “black mass” was discovered in her face and taken out. “He said there were several of them, he only took one out. So we’re not sure what that is yet.”

Astoundingly, Brandi says her recovery from the extreme surgery “hasn’t been painful.” She suggested the grief she’s currently going through could be distracting her, but added that her doctors “are amazing” and the entire procedure was virtually pain-free.

Brandi’s Father Died in October 2026

The mom of two said there’s an infection in her glands that is gram-positive, which means it’s antibiotic-resistant. Because of the infection, she says she’s on intravenous antibiotics “almost 24 hours a day,” taking around a 2-hour break each day, during which she showers. She said a recent change in some of her medications has started to make a difference.

“I just can’t wait to go back outside and be normal. But it’s coming guys, and I promise I will keep you updated,” Brandi exclaimed, before adding that one side of her face is currently unable to move.

Brandi mentioned losses of both her father and her best friend, Markee M. Hasche, saying she didn’t have much experience with grief other than her divorce. “This is really hard, and I feel guilty sometimes for being happy on certain days, but I often talk to them, and I know they’re in a better place.”

She said she’s currently experiencing “the hardest time in my life” as she grapples with the losses as well as her own ongoing sickness, which she says doctors are still trying to figure out.

Brandi Glanville Previously Explained What Her Facial ‘Power-Wash’ Surgery Would Entail

Prior to go in for the investigative surgery, Brandi shared the squeamish details about what it would involve. “Dr. Carlo Henrado is taking my face off on Friday,” she announced on her podcast, explaining he was planning to do an “exploratory surgery” as well as a “power-wash under my skin.”

The 53-year-old said she’d have to contribute $5,000 towards the procedure as well as insurance paying a portion, but she was fine with the price because she’s just desperate to solve the mysterious illness.

In an another update that came a month before the surgery announcement, Brandi said she’d been told by an ultrasound tech that there was something “alive” and moving” in her face, and that the tech had never seen anything like it.

In February 2026, Brandi mentioned she believed ruptured 18-year-old breast implants had caused the issue. She previously spoke about a theory that she’d picked up a parasite during a vacation to Morocco.