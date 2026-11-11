‘Golden Life’ Star Dorinda Medley Shows a Different Side of Herself in New Series

Dorinda Medley is back on television with some familiar faces, but her approach to reality TV appears to be changing.

During an episode of the “BravBros” podcast, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter discussed the first three episodes of “Golden Life,” which reunites several former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars in Palm Beach, Florida.

While the hosts enjoyed seeing the original cast members together again, they were especially interested in Medley’s behavior.

Rather than immediately taking charge of the group, Medley has spent the opening episodes observing her surroundings and figuring out where she fits in.

The hosts suggested that this could become one of the show’s most interesting storylines.

Dorinda Medley Takes a Different Approach to ‘Golden Life’

During their recap, Russell and Shooter noted that Medley seemed more reserved than viewers might expect.

Although she participated in group activities, she also openly questioned whether she wanted to attend certain gatherings.

The hosts found her honesty refreshing.

They explained that Medley previously brought a strong personality to group situations, particularly during her time on “RHONY.”

However, her behavior in Palm Beach suggests she may be approaching this experience differently.

One host described her as a more authentic version of herself, particularly because she has been willing to admit when she feels uncomfortable.

Instead of immediately becoming involved in every conversation, Medley has taken time to observe the other women.

The hosts believe she may become more comfortable as the season progresses.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Countess Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Killoren Bensimon attend E!’s “The Golden Life” New York premiere at Miru on October 14, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

‘BravBros’ Hosts See Potential for Dorinda Medley to Become a Mediator

Another interesting change involves Medley’s role within the group.

During the first three episodes, she has occasionally tried to mediate conversations between her castmates.

Russell and Shooter pointed out that viewers are not necessarily used to seeing her in that position.

However, they believe it could become an important part of the series.

As the women reconnect after spending time apart, Medley may have an opportunity to help establish a different group dynamic.

The hosts also suggested that her willingness to listen could make her a central figure on the show.

They were particularly interested in watching how she builds relationships with the other women throughout the season.

‘Golden Life’ Offers a New Chapter for the Former ‘RHONY’ Cast

The podcast hosts also discussed how “Golden Life” balances familiar personalities with a new setting.

The series brings together Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Kelly Bensimon and Medley as they spend time in Palm Beach.

According to Russell and Shooter, the first two episodes felt like the women were getting comfortable filming together again.

However, they believed the third episode offered a clearer sense of where the series could go.

The hosts hope future episodes will explore more of the women’s current lives rather than focusing entirely on their shared history.

They also expressed interest in seeing new friendships and experiences develop in Florida.

For Medley, that could mean finding her place in the group without feeling the need to repeat her previous role.

Russell and Shooter agreed that her next steps will be worth watching as “Golden Life” continues.