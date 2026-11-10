VIDEO: Porsha Williams’ Shares Steamy Make-Out With Girlfriend Sway The Pro While Usher Looks On

Porsha Williams shared an adorable video of herself and her girlfriend, Sway The Pro, showering Usher with love after his Atlanta concert on Sunday, November 8. The show was the third night of Usher’s planned five-night run in the city as part of his “The R&B Tour” with Chris Brown. The tour is alternatively known as the “Raymond & Brown Tour.”

In the next clip, Porsha and Sway got spicy, sharing a sultry kiss before Porsha naughtily juggled a pair of cherries on her tongue being dangled by Sway after they were passed to her by the “I Don’t Mind” singer. Sway playfully grabbed Porsha by the throat, turning up the heat even more.

In the caption of her post, Porsha declared that Usher “showed out” and shouted out her former “RHOA” costar Nene Leakes, with whom she also grabbed a pic.

“The family was out and we had a ball!!” she exclaimed, also tagging Da Brat and reality star Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart.

Porsha Got Super Glam for Usher’s Concert While Sway Stayed Casual Cool

True to her glamorous personality, Porsha came to the concert decked out in jewels. She wore double diamond chokers and Chanel earrings, and showed plenty of skin in a form-fitting strapless two-piece mini dress.

Meanwhile Sway, a hairstylist and business mentor whom Porsha started dating a little over a year ago in the late summer of 2025, was a little more casual but still super stylish. The highlight of her look was a green beanie, which she paired with a rugged black jacket. She added coordinating pants, which she accessorized with a scarf and some silver chains.

She captioned a post of her own, “Whewww what a time at the Usher & CB concert! Date night with my lady @porsha4real!!😳🍒 🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Back in December 2025, Porsha spoke about what it’s like being in a serious relationship with a woman for the first time. “I’m just doing what feels natural. I really wanted to explore that side of Porsha, and I’m glad I did because I’m really happy. I feel really good about where I am, and my family is very supportive of it,” she said in an Entertainment Tonight interview.

Porsha coupled up with Sway around a year and a half after her divorce from Simon Guobadia, the ex-husband of Falynn Pina. Falynn appeared on “RHOA” in a friend role during season 13, which began airing in 2020.