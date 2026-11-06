Could ‘Selling The OC’s’Alex Hall Be Joining ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’?

Rumors are circulating that the star of Netflix’s ‘Selling The OC,’ Alex Hall, could be joining the world of ‘The Real Housewives‘

Hall was one of the leading stars of the ‘Selling Sunset‘ spin-off, which sadly has been put on pause by the streamer.

Recently, she has been seen with the cast of ‘The Real Housewives of Orange County,’ hinting at her future on Bravo.

Alex Hall Recently Spotted With ‘RHOC’ Stars

Rumors started that Alex Hall was joining ‘RHOC‘ started after Tamra Judge posted a photo on X with the ‘Selling The OC’ star alongside Heather Dubrow and Carmella Garcia.

The photo, posted on November 4, showed the four women out to dinner and was captioned: “Table for four.”

Hall already has a connection to the group, with her and Carmella both working for The Oppenheim Group. Bravo fans also believe Hall’s addition to the friend group would create tension with Gina Kirschenheiter. Both reality stars work in real estate and could butt heads over their professional achievements.

Alex Hall Brings The Drama To Reality TV

‘RHOC’ has not been well received by fans, who have called the 20th season “boring” and “uninspired.”

Alex Hall is known for bringing drama to her season of ‘Selling The OC.’ She kissed a married man in the hot tub, became entangled in office drama, and had a messy breakup with her boyfriend.

She famously got close to Tyler Stanaland amid his divorce from actress Brittany Snow. In season two, Hall kissed Stanaland in the hot tub during a work trip to Mexico. He confirmed he was not unfaithful during his marriage to Snow, although she hinted on ‘Call Her Daddy‘ that he was.

“I was not aware of a lot of things,” she said, and later added: “I did not know what was going on. I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking,” Snow said on the podcast.

“I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD,” Hall wrote on Instagram.

Hall also frequently clashed with fellow real estate agents Alexandra Jarvis and Alexandra Rose, calling them “bullies” and “snakes,” while they have described Hall as a “diva.”

It sounds like Alex Hall will make a great addition to ‘RHOC’ and could really shake up that cast.