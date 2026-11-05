Lisa Barlow Reveals Frightening Health Scare That Nearly Cost Her Life

Lisa Barlow has never been shy about her ambitions. But a recent health scare left the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star facing something far more frightening than an uncertain future in the music industry.

She was struggling to sing at all.

During the Nov. 4 episode of the Bravo series, Barlow revealed that she had been dealing with a serious thyroid condition that took a significant toll on her body. The experience was frightening enough to make her reconsider how she wanted to spend her time, particularly when it came to a passion she had carried since childhood.

“Last year I had no idea I had a thyroid issue until it was like a major, major deal,” Barlow explained during a confessional. “I had the worst thyroid condition a person can have and still be alive.”

It was an unexpectedly vulnerable admission from the entrepreneur, who has increasingly embraced her love of singing in recent seasons.

Lisa Barlow Gets Emotional Discussing Her Health

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While meeting with her vocal coach, Keri, Barlow spoke candidly about the physical symptoms she experienced before receiving treatment.

“I mean, like, it almost killed me,” she said.

Barlow described inflammation in her neck and the feeling that her body was under enormous strain. The symptoms were so severe that they interfered with something she had always loved doing.

“I felt like I had a fever, and my thyroid issues literally strained my body so much I couldn’t even sing,” she shared.

The conversation became emotional as Barlow reflected on everything she had experienced. Keri embraced her, acknowledging how difficult the ordeal had been.

Fortunately, Barlow also had encouraging news.

“I went to my thyroid doctor. My thyroid’s getting better,” she told her coach, explaining that she had begun noticing improvements in her symptoms, including reduced swelling in her ankles.

Her voice was also returning, a development that carried particular significance given what she hoped to accomplish next.

“The fact that I can even do this,” Barlow said of singing, “It’s like, mending.”

A Health Scare Gives Lisa Barlow New Motivation

For Barlow, getting better has meant more than recovering physically. The experience has strengthened her determination to pursue a music career.

“Getting the diagnosis, this is a blessing,” she told producers. “I’m like, on a path now to change things, where I can accomplish the things that I have been feeling and knowing I’ve wanted to do for a while.”

Barlow explained that singing has been part of her life since she was a little girl. She recalled pretending the swing set in her backyard was a stage, long before reality television made her a recognizable face to Bravo viewers.

That enthusiasm has already translated into music projects. Earlier in 2026, she released her debut single, “Baby Gorgeous,” and later teamed up with castmate Meredith Marks as the Glam Kittens.

But Barlow isn’t interested in treating music as a passing hobby.

She’s been working with Keri for three years, and her ambitions are considerably bigger than simply recording another song.

“Because my goals are big. And like, I’m not talking like community theatre big, I’m talking like, [Lady] Gaga big,” she said.

Her next goal? Releasing a full album.

Barlow acknowledged that her health experience made her appreciate the ability to sing in a way she hadn’t before. Now that her voice is returning, she feels an urgency to do something meaningful with it.

“Now that I feel like my voice is coming back, I’m like, I have to do something with it,” she said.

It’s an encouraging turn for Barlow, whose plans once seemed uncertain because of her health. With her symptoms improving and her enthusiasm for music stronger than ever, she’s looking ahead to what she can accomplish.

And as she jokingly reminded her husband, John Barlow, while sharing a singing demo, “You can’t kill my vibe.”