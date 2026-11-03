RHONY Newcomer Daisy Toye’s Sister Makes Bravo Debut as Details About Her Personal Life Emerge

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Daisy Toye is introducing viewers to her sister, Samona Rosenberg, as tensions continue between the makeup artist and longtime friend Sai De Silva.

Samona appears in a preview for the November 3 episode of the Bravo reality series, where Daisy discusses her issues with Sai. The conversation introduces Daisy’s family as viewers continue getting to know the new cast member during season 16.

Daisy, 45, joined RHONY alongside fellow newcomers Erika Hammond and Hailey Glassman. She is also known for her longtime friendship with Martha Stewart, whom she works with as a makeup artist.

While Samona is appearing on the show through her connection to Daisy, she has an established career in luxury real estate and lives in Florida.

Daisy Toye’s Sister Samona Rosenberg Has a Career in Luxury Real Estate

Samona was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, before eventually relocating to Florida.

She currently works as a real estate agent with Compass Florida and serves as a principal of the Rosenberg Martinez team in Delray Beach.

According to her Compass biography, Samona began her real estate career as an executive assistant to a prominent New York City real estate developer.

She later moved into marketing and sales, spending about 10 years working with luxury new-construction properties in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Samona now works alongside Anthony Martinez, a Florida native who specializes in luxury real estate and investment properties.

According to his Compass biography, Martinez also works as a fire rescue captain.

Samona’s professional background is not her only connection to New York. Her family ties have now brought her into the Bravo spotlight as Daisy navigates her relationships with the other women.

Samona Rosenberg Was Previously Married and Has Two Children

Samona was previously married to Jay Rosenberg, a Florida physician.

According to public court records cited by TV Insider, Jay filed for divorce in 2021.

According to his public Facebook profile, Jay works with Florida Cancer Specialists and specializes in nuclear medicine and diagnostic radiology.

The former couple shares two children, Deven and Talia.

Deven graduated from high school in 2026 and currently attends the University of Colorado Boulder, where he is studying economics. He is expected to graduate in 2030.

Samona visited her son for parents’ weekend in October and shared photos from the trip on Instagram.

“Parents weekend in Boulder CO!!!! I went to a frat party and I was embarrassed until I wasn’t…..” she wrote.

Her daughter, Talia, is currently a junior in high school.

Samona also appears to have moved on romantically following her divorce. Recent Facebook posts indicate she is in a new relationship, although she has not publicly confirmed additional details in the reporting provided.

Fans can catch new episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” Tuesday nights on Bravo.