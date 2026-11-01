Kyle Richards Shares Stunning Photos of Pregnant Daughter Farrah in Sweet Birthday Tribute

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is honoring her daughter, Farrah Brittany Aldjufrie, on her birthday. Farrah, born on Halloween, October 31, 1988, is Richards’ first daughter, whom she welcomed with her first husband, Guraish Aldjufrie. The couple divorced in 1992, and Richards later married Mauricio Umansky in 1996; the couple welcomed three daughters, all of whom are incredibly close with their stepsister, Farrah.

In her sweet and emotional tribute, the reality TV star shared adorable throwback photos of Farrah as a child alongside more recent snapshots of her pregnant daughter. Farrah is expecting her first child, meaning Richards is preparing to become a grandmother for the first time.

Kyle Richards Gets Emotional Celebrating Daughter Farrah’s Birthday With Sweet Message

Getty TV personality Kyle Richards and daughter Farrah Umansky arrive to the unveiling of lia sophia’s latest jewelry creations at the Sunset Marquis Hotel on July 26, 2011 in West Hollywood, California.

Kyle Richards is an incredibly proud mom, honoring her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, on her 38th birthday. Richards’ sweet birthday tribute included a carousel of images, with her first photo showcasing Farrah showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini.

Farrah announced her pregnancy in July on Instagram, and in August, during a gender reveal party, revealed that she and her partner, Zach Goldsmith, are expecting a boy due in November.

Richards’ carousel also included photos from Farrah’s baby shower, which was held in September. A photo showed Richards and Farrah hugging each other, while another picture showed Richards posing with all four of her daughters: Farrah, Alexia Umansky, Sophia Umansky, and Portia Umansky.

The RHOBH star also shared several throwback photos of Farrah, including Farrah as a young girl at a pumpkin patch and a snapshot of Richards holding Farrah as a baby on her shoulders. Other photos showed the mom and daughter duo recently vacationing together in matching cowboy hats and the family celebrating Halloween.

Richards penned an emotional tribute to her daughter, writing, “Happy Halloween birthday to my beautiful @farrahbritt.”

“Thank you for making me a Mommy and showing me what life is all about. I love you more than words can say. I’m so excited for you and this next chapter in your life and I’m so grateful to be able to be by your side along the way 🙏 You are going to be an amazing Mommy 🥹 Can’t wait for our baby boy 🙏🩵,” her caption read.

Richards Shares How She Feel About Becoming a Grandmother for the First Time

Farrah isn’t just preparing to welcome her first child; the arrival of her baby boy will also officially mark Richards and her estranged husband, Umansky, first-time grandparents.

Speaking to People after Farrah announced her pregnancy, Richards shared, “I am just so beyond thrilled and excited and I just feel so blessed that I’m getting to experience something like that. I know that that is such a blessing and I just can’t believe that that time is here in my life.”

She continued, “I mean, I can barely contain myself. I’m so excited.”

Richards also revealed that she is still trying to pick out the perfect grandma name. “I do not know what the baby is gonna call me. I can pick a name. We’ve been trying to pick a name. All of us throw names out there all the time.”