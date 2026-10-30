PK Kemsley Makes Surprising Move Involving Dorit’s Nanny Amid Divorce Battle

Dorit Kemsley and her estranged husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, have spent much of their separation disagreeing over money and their responsibilities to their family. Now, their divorce proceedings could bring two familiar faces from inside their home into the courtroom.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Oct. 28, PK plans to call the former couple’s longtime nanny and Dorit’s personal assistant as witnesses in their ongoing divorce case.

The development is particularly personal because the proposed testimony concerns the couple’s children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10. Rather than focusing exclusively on financial records or the competing accounts of their marriage, PK wants people who have spent time around the family to speak about what they have witnessed.

Neither the nanny’s nor the assistant’s testimony has been presented in court, and the documents do not establish what either person will ultimately say.

Why PK Kemsley Wants the Family’s Nanny to Testify

TMZ reports that PK intends to testify himself and call Dorit as a witness. His proposed witness list also includes her personal assistant, whom he wants to question about Dorit’s interactions with their children and the assistant’s observations of the kids.

He also plans to call the family’s longtime nanny to discuss what she has observed about Dorit and the children’s interactions.

It’s a significant development for a couple whose family life has played such a prominent role on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” Viewers have watched Dorit and PK raise Jagger and Phoenix over the years, but their divorce has increasingly unfolded through legal filings rather than conversations on camera.

The witness list suggests that questions about parenting will be part of the proceedings, although it remains unclear what PK hopes the testimony will establish.

Importantly, naming someone as a potential witness does not mean that person has agreed with either spouse’s account or that any allegations have been proven.

Dorit and PK’s Financial Disagreements Continue

The latest filing comes after months of conflicting claims about the former couple’s finances.

Dorit and PK announced their separation in May 2024, and Dorit filed for divorce in April 2025. Since then, their disagreement over financial support has become increasingly public.

PK has accused Dorit of spending excessively on designer clothing and travel while failing to prioritize financial obligations, including their mortgage. Dorit has disputed his account, maintaining that PK previously handled the household bills before abruptly stopping payments. PK denies that characterization.

The two have also taken dramatically different positions on spousal and child support.

In September, TMZ reported that PK sought $581 per month in child support from Dorit, based on financial calculations presented by his accountant. His attorney, Ronald Richards, said at the time that Dorit earned approximately $166,000 per month.

Dorit, meanwhile, has requested $40,000 per month in support from PK.

Those figures reflect the parties’ competing requests and financial claims, not amounts a judge has necessarily ordered either person to pay.

In a separate court filing, Dorit described feeling shut out of decisions about the family’s finances during their marriage. She claimed PK controlled the money and resisted her attempts to understand their financial situation.

With their divorce still unresolved, the latest witness list introduces another sensitive issue: what people close to the family may be asked to say about life at home.

For Dorit and PK, the dispute is no longer limited to how their assets and expenses should be divided. Their parenting arrangements are also part of a legal process that has become increasingly difficult to keep private.