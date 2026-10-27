Erin Lichy Insider Breaks Down RHONY Rumor Timeline as New Details About Abe Lichy Emerge

An insider connected to “The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erin Lichy is sharing new details about a rumor timeline involving Jessel Taank’s husband, Pavit Randhawa.

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi, whose attorney is Erin’s husband, Abe Lichy, addressed the controversy in an October 25 Instagram post, explaining when it first received the unverified allegation and when Erin learned about it.

The account also confirmed that it never publicly released the details of the rumor, which resurfaced during season 16 of RHONY.

The controversy began after Sai de Silva told Jessel that Erin had previously discussed an unverified allegation about Pavit’s sexuality. Erin acknowledged sharing the information privately but insisted she never intended for it to become public.

Deuxmoi’s account provides additional details on how the allegation circulated before becoming a storyline on the Bravo series.

Deuxmoi Reveals When Abe Lichy First Received the RHONY Rumor

According to Deuxmoi, the account first received an unverified tip about Pavit on October 23, 2023.

That same day, someone texted Abe a screenshot of the direct message, which referenced Pavit and an Equinox gym.

However, Deuxmoi maintained that Abe did not share the allegation with his wife at that time.

The account explained that Erin first learned the details while appearing on its “Deux/U” podcast during BravoCon in November 2023.

“[At the time] we mentioned [that] a rumor exists about one of her castmates. No name, no details on the podcast. Off camera, Erin is privately told what it is. She hesitates: ‘I don’t even think I want to know what it is.’ She hears it anyway. For the record, Abe has confirmed he never told Erin about the rumor before this November 2023 podcast recording. She heard it first from Deuxmoi that day.”

Erin previously revealed on “Two Ts in a Pod” that Abe works as Deuxmoi’s lawyer. She also discussed learning about a blind item involving one of her RHONY castmates that the account ultimately never published.

Deuxmoi explained why it was addressing the situation three years after receiving the original tip.

“A rumor that was first discussed, but never actually revealed, on the Deux/U podcast back in 2023 has become part of a storyline on Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,'” the account wrote. “Apparently, other people had heard the rumor as well, and now, three years later, it’s resurfacing on the show.”

The account acknowledged that it did not have every detail about how the information circulated among the cast.

“With the conversation picking up online, we figured we’d share the timeline from Deuxmoi’s perspective and explain what we know about how this all started,” the statement continued. “There are still unanswered questions and undoubtedly parts of the story we’re not privy to. But for anyone trying to piece together how we got here, this is our side of the story.”

Deuxmoi maintained that the allegation remained unpublished between 2023 and 2025, even though subscribers had requested additional information.

The account also disputed any suggestion that publishing the rumor caused the current RHONY controversy.

Erin Lichy and Sai de Silva’s Feud Brings 3-Year-Old Rumor Back Into Spotlight

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Deuxmoi addressed how the allegation eventually became public during season 16.

According to the account, tensions escalated after Jessel suggested Erin and Abe had committed insurance fraud.

The disagreement prompted Erin to threaten to disclose damaging information, before Sai revealed the old allegation on camera.

“[On the show], Jessel suggests Erin and Abe committed insurance fraud. That pushes Erin’s buttons, and she threatens the three-year-old allegation,” Deuxmoi wrote. “Sai beats everyone to the punch and reveals, on camera, this three-year-old rumor that probably would have stayed forgotten. Who else did Erin tell? When exactly did Sai hear this rumor? We don’t give a (expletive).”

The statement did not establish when Sai first learned about the allegation or who originally shared it with her.

The claim about Pavit’s sexuality remains unverified.

Erin Lichy Accuses Sai de Silva of Deliberately Exposing Private Information

Erin previously addressed the controversy during the October 20 episode of the “RHONY: After Show,” accusing Sai of intentionally bringing the allegation onto television.

“I found out that Sai called her makeup artist who was there at the dinner to confirm what it was that I said. Dirty. Dirty. She’s a dirty (expletive) … I never would’ve brought it up on TV,” Erin said.

“And by the way, he was trustworthy because he’s never spread it. She called him and put him in an awkward position to be like, ‘Hey, say what it was.'”

Carole Radziwill agreed that Sai was responsible for publicly discussing the information, while Hailey Glassman defended Sai, arguing that she wanted Jessel to know what was being said.

Sai acknowledged that her frustration with Erin influenced her decision.

“I was in such a moment of being so angry about the fact that she constantly says she doesn’t talk about anyone. Like, you talk about everyone, and enough is enough,” Sai explained.

She also admitted that involving Jessel was a mistake.

“I shouldn’t have used Jessel as an example, but the thing is, I did not say exactly what it was,” Sai said.

Jessel Taank Accuses Erin of Using Private Information Against RHONY Castmates

Jessel defended Sai’s decision to confront Erin and alleged that her castmate had previously threatened to reveal information that could damage her family.

“I’m so glad you did,” Jessel said. “She said it, plain and simple: ‘I’ll release everything I know about her. It will ruin her family.’ Her intention [was] crystal clear.”

Jessel also accused Erin of using information about other cast members to gain leverage during disagreements.

“She uses it as ammunition, and she thinks that we’re scared of her or should be scared of her,” Jessel alleged.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York” air Tuesday nights on Bravo.