Heather Gay Raises New Questions About Jen Shah’s Role in Infamous RHOSLC Black Eye

For nearly three years, Heather Gay’s black eye has been one of the most talked-about controversies in “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” history. And just when fans thought they finally had an answer, Gay has given them another reason to question what happened.

The Bravo star made an unexpected admission during Bravo Fan Fest in Charleston, South Carolina, on Saturday, Oct. 24, suggesting that she still doesn’t know exactly how she sustained the injury during a 2022 cast trip.

That’s a notable departure from what Gay told viewers in January 2024, when she identified former castmate Jen Shah as the person responsible.

Now, Gay says the two women may need to revisit the events of that night together.

The black eye mystery seemed to reach its conclusion during the Season 4 finale of RHOSLC.

In one of the show’s most memorable confrontations, Gay revealed that Shah had given her the injury. The admission came during a tense cast trip to Bermuda, as Gay confronted Monica Garcia about her involvement with an Instagram account that had targeted members of the cast.

Gay’s accusation against Shah was particularly significant because she had previously refused to explain what happened. When the injury first appeared on the show, she offered little clarity about its cause, leaving both her castmates and viewers searching for answers.

By the time she spoke out in 2024, Gay had also claimed she spent years protecting Shah because she was afraid of her.

Shah denied causing the injury through her representatives.

But Gay’s latest remarks suggest that the explanation she offered in Bermuda may not have been as definitive as it sounded.

During a Bravo Fan Fest panel moderated by Andy Cohen, Gay was once again asked about the incident.

According to video shared by Reality Blurb, Cohen reminded Gay that she had previously named Shah as responsible.

“I thought that you had said that Mrs. Shah was responsible,” he told her.

Gay’s answer was considerably less certain.

“[Jen] said, ‘Did I do that to you?’ The truth is Jen and I are gonna have to like figure it out, who did it to me at what time and what place,” she said.

Her response was met with boos from the audience.

The reaction was hardly surprising given how long viewers have waited for a consistent explanation. Gay’s comments also leave an important question unanswered: If she remains uncertain about the circumstances, what led her to publicly identify Shah in the first place?

Gay Explains Why She Continued Filming After the Injury

Gay also offered a glimpse into the decisions she made immediately after discovering the black eye.

“It was on a cast trip. We overdrank. I woke up. I had a black eye and instead of going to the hospital or going home, I stayed and filmed and had no idea what had happened or no idea how it was gonna resolve,” she explained.

Her account highlights another aspect of the controversy that has sometimes been overshadowed by the question of who caused the injury: Gay continued participating in the reality show while dealing with an injury she says she couldn’t explain.

She acknowledged that the experience had been difficult, telling the audience, “I signed up for it years before, and I lived through it, and it was horrible. And I’m still here, and that’s all I have to say.”

Those comments provide context for her experience, but they don’t reconcile her earlier accusation with her newly expressed uncertainty.

Jen Shah Has Already Suggested There’s More to the Story

MEREDITH!!! 😂👏🏽♥️Soooo… is it finally time to talk about that black eye? 👀☕️I've got a few things to clear up. 💯 https://t.co/rErWIG0ZPb— Jen Shah (@TheRealJenShah) October 17, 2026

The latest development comes at an interesting time for Shah, who recently hinted that she had more to say about the incident.

On Oct. 16, following Meredith Marks’ criticism of Gay’s handling of the black eye controversy, Shah posted on X that she might be ready to address the subject.

“Soooo… is it finally time to talk about that black eye?” she wrote, adding, “I’ve got a few things to clear up.”

Shah did not specify what those details might be.

Her comments, combined with Gay’s latest admission, have brought renewed attention to a controversy that has followed both women long after their time together on the show.

There is still no independently established account of how Gay sustained the injury, and Shah has maintained her denial.

For years, the central question surrounding the black eye was who caused it. After Gay’s revelation in Bermuda, viewers thought they knew.

Her comments at Bravo Fan Fest have shifted the conversation somewhere more complicated: why the answer she gave in 2024 no longer sounds so certain.