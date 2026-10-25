Andy Cohen Reveals He Apologized to Erika Jayne Over RHOBH Reunion Remark

Andy Cohen has spent years asking Real Housewives the questions they would probably rather avoid. But there’s one exchange with Erika Jayne that he wishes he had handled differently.

In his new book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook,” Cohen revisits the explosive Season 11 reunion of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” when Jayne faced intense scrutiny over the legal and financial troubles surrounding her estranged husband, Tom Girardi.

Cohen doesn’t regret pressing Jayne for answers. What bothers him now is something he said to her before the cameras even started rolling.

The Bravo host reveals that he eventually apologized to Jayne for the remark, which he came to believe was unnecessarily aggressive.

Andy Cohen Admits He Went Too Far With Erika Jayne

When the RHOBH cast gathered for its Season 11 reunion in 2021, Jayne was facing a level of public scrutiny unlike anything she had experienced during her time on the show.

Her separation from Girardi and the allegations surrounding his former law firm had become central to the season. Viewers wanted answers about what Jayne knew, when she knew it and how she was responding to the allegations.

Cohen understood the stakes. He also knew the reunion couldn’t simply gloss over the controversy.

In his book, Cohen recalls the extraordinary amount of preparation that went into the taping, comparing it to the only reunion of “The Real Housewives of D.C.,” when he questioned Michaele and Tareq Salahi.

“I felt an incredible amount of pressure from the viewers to get answers from Erika and to hold her accountable,” Cohen writes.

That pressure apparently influenced how he approached Jayne before the reunion began.

Cohen recalls telling her he planned to “put her on the grill and turn up the heat,” a comment that subsequently appeared in promotional footage and the reunion itself.

Looking back, he sees that moment differently.

He writes that he “later regretted” the exchange because “it just felt too aggressive on my part.”

The distinction matters. Cohen isn’t suggesting that the questions about Girardi should have been off-limits. Instead, he’s acknowledging that his approach to Jayne before the taping crossed a line he now recognizes.

Cohen Says Erika Jayne Accepted His Apology

The story didn’t end when the reunion aired.

Cohen reveals that he eventually addressed the comment directly with Jayne, although he doesn’t specify when their conversation took place.

“I apologized for that years later, and she accepted,” he writes.

He also offers an unexpectedly complimentary assessment of the RHOBH star, describing her as someone who understands the complicated experience of appearing on reality television.

“Of all the housewives, she is one with a unique understanding and perspective on the experience—she’s able to see it from thirty thousand feet in the air,” Cohen writes.

It’s an interesting admission from someone whose job often requires him to challenge cast members about their behavior, particularly when their personal lives become major storylines.

The reunion was never going to be an easy conversation. Cohen had a responsibility to ask questions that viewers had been raising throughout the season, while Jayne was navigating a deeply public and complicated situation.

His regret appears to be less about the substance of the interview than the tone he set before it began.

The Reunion Remains a Defining Moment for RHOBH

The Season 11 reunion marked a turning point in Jayne’s time on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Much of the season had unfolded against the backdrop of Girardi’s mounting legal troubles, including allegations that money belonging to clients of his law firm had been misappropriated. Jayne also faced civil litigation connected to the controversy. She has denied wrongdoing.

The reunion gave Cohen an opportunity to question her directly about the situation, making it one of the most closely watched and heavily discussed chapters of her Bravo career.

Five years later, Cohen’s recollection offers a different perspective on the event.

Viewers saw a host determined to get answers and a Housewife under enormous pressure. What they didn’t know was that Cohen would eventually look back at one of his own comments with regret.

And while the reunion itself remains part of RHOBH history, Cohen’s new account reveals that he and Jayne were able to revisit at least one difficult moment away from the cameras.