‘The Golden Life’ Premiere Brings RHONY Favorites Together for a Fresh Start in Palm Beach

The original New York ladies are back together, and their latest chapter is bringing plenty of sunshine, laughter and familiar personalities.

The premiere of E!’s “The Golden Life,” titled “Golden Years in a Golden Place,” reunites former “Real Housewives of New York City” stars Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley and Kelly Bensimon in Palm Beach, Florida.

In the first episode, shared by E! Entertainment on YouTube, the women reconnect after years of pursuing their own careers, relationships and personal adventures.

Their reunion offers a fresh look at how much their lives have changed while celebrating the friendships that originally brought them together.

‘The Golden Life’ Cast Embraces a New Chapter in Palm Beach

The premiere introduces viewers to the women’s lives beyond their original reality television experience.

Singer, who has established a home in Palm Beach, welcomes her former castmates and introduces them to the area’s social traditions.

Medley arrives ready to embrace warmer weather and a slower lifestyle after spending years managing Blue Stone Manor in the Berkshires.

Meanwhile, Bensimon discusses her growing real estate career and excitement about starting another chapter in Florida.

Morgan also reflects on rebuilding her life, touring with her “Sonja In Your City” performances and focusing on her well-being.

“I really want a simple life like I’ve built again for myself,” Morgan says during the episode.

For the women, Palm Beach provides an opportunity to explore new routines while reconnecting with longtime friends.

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Romance also plays an important role in the premiere.

De Lesseps reveals that her relationship with boyfriend Michael has become a meaningful part of her life.

The cabaret performer explains that she met Michael in 2024 after spending several years without a serious boyfriend.

“Michael is definitely a keeper,” she says.

De Lesseps describes him as intelligent, funny and supportive, adding that their relationship continues moving in a positive direction.

“We are exclusive with each other,” she shares.

When Michael arrives in Palm Beach, de Lesseps welcomes him enthusiastically and prepares to introduce him to more of her friends.

The RHONY Women Reconnect Through Friendship and Familiar Humor

The premiere also brings the group together for a yacht party, where old memories and playful conversations quickly resurface.

Morgan and Medley acknowledge lingering disagreements from their earlier television years, but Morgan expresses hope that they can move forward.

“I don’t want to lose a good friend,” Morgan explains.

Bensimon later encourages Morgan to have an honest conversation with Medley and focus on nurturing their friendship.

The episode also highlights the group’s signature humor, from Singer’s Palm Beach fashion advice to conversations about dating and their evolving lifestyles.

Despite their different personalities, the women share excitement about spending time together again.

As de Lesseps puts it during the premiere, “The girls are back in town.”

With familiar friendships, new relationships and an entirely different setting, “The Golden Life” introduces a new era for the former New York Housewives.