Andy Cohen Declares His Top 2 ‘Real Housewives’ Franchises

Andy Cohen has spoken! The longtime Bravo producer revealed in an October 18 Page Six exclusive that of all the “Real Housewives” franchises, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” are his nearest and dearest.

The exact quote as published by the outlet reads, “I will say New York and Atlanta have always been kind of close to my heart.” The 58-year-old declined to name any favorite ladies, however.

Getty Andy Cohen at an event on October 18, 2026.

Andy Cohen Says Housewives Reunions Can Be Make or Break

Andy also talked to Page Six about being shocked at reunions over the years. He said he’s been surprised by various cast members’ on the spot decisions to leave or stay on the network, and noted there have times where someone shows up for the reunion and shockingly ends up “isolating everyone in the group, or isolating themselves.”

Perhaps the most unforgettable of these moments was the epic showdown between Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss at the “RHOA” season 9 reunion that birthed the famous meme of Kandi tearfully exclaiming, “The lies! The lies! The lies!”

Phaedra was dismissed from the show, and did not rejoin until 2025, by which time Kandi had departed.

He can concluded that reunion twists and turns “really can determine a lot in terms of the future of the show.”

Andy also responded to a question about what he thinks of criticism that the style of his shows creates “dissent and arguments.” He responded that he doesn’t feel conflict makes up the majority of his shows’ plotlines, and added, “I think if the show was just only that, it wouldn’t still be on the air in all these iterations.

The dad of two highlighted some of the shows’ more charming qualities, saying, “It’s funny. It can be about sisterhood.” He shouted out the season premiere of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” season 7, which is currently airing, as “a really good example of women gathering around to support another woman who had just been through the worst thing in her life.”

The reference was to the heartbreaking death of cast member Mary Cosby’s 23-year-old son, Robert. Robert, who was his mother’s only child, died in February 2026 of a suspected drug overdose. The formal investigation is still underway.

Andy praised Mary’s castmates for helping her through what he called a “horrible situation.” He wrote off the idea that he shows are full of nothing but conflict as a surface-level assessment.

Andy Names the 2 Most Surprising Celebrity Fans

Getty Julia Roberts

Many A-list celebrities are vocal fans of the “Real Housewives” franchise, from Rihanna to Jennifer Lawrence. When asked which celebrity’s surprised him the most by being viewers, he named “Pretty Woman” star Julia Roberts and former First Lady Michelle Obama. He said hearing Michelle dive into ‘Housewives’ topics “in more and more detail” on her podcast “blows me away.”

Julia Roberts first publicly made known her interest in the shows when she came face-to-face with Garcelle Beauvais of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” at event in Washington, D.C. and expressed interest in helping to set her up with a potential romance.