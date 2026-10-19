Andy Cohen Dishes on Leah Remini’s Years-in-the-Making RHOBH Casting, Responds to NeNe Leakes

Andy Cohen is currently promoting his upcoming book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse.” Recently, he opened up about actress Leah Remini joining “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” and responded to NeNe Leakes’ recent comments about potentially returning to “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Andy Cohen Says Bravo Has ‘Been Flirting’ With Leah Remini About Joining RHOBH

Getty Leah Remini attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.

While on his press tour for his new book, Cohen appeared on NBC’s “TODAY with Jenna and Sheinelle” on October 19. During the interview, the hosts mentioned Remini and asked what the “Watch What Happens Live” host could tease about her RHOBH debut.

“Well, first of all, I’m such a Leah Remini fan just from having her on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ I think she’s so smart and strong,” Cohen began. From there, he called the actress “a very brave woman.”

“We have been flirting with her for a few years about coming on the show, and it’s just been this kind of quiet dance, and this year, it just seemed like the time was right and she was ready.” Cohen went on to give a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” filming update, saying the “King of Queens” alum is “already bringing a lot to the show.”

Cohen initially reacted to Remini’s casting on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in September 2026 on SiriusXM’s “Radio Andy Live.” “And Leah Remini, we have spoken for several years behind the scenes for several years about this with her,” he began after discussing Tracy Tutor.

“I think for us, she’s such a big star. And she has such a huge profile. This show is so different.”

Getty NeNe Leakes

Us Weekly interviewed Leakes in October 2026 and asked the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum whether she was considering returning to the show, for which production is underway for its 18th season.

The RHOA alum joked that she “knew” someone would ask about the show during her blue-carpet appearance. “So, I can’t tell,” the former Bravo star said.

After that, the reporter asked about the conditions for Leakes to return to the show that helped make her a star. “I think it would be very easy to just have a sit-down conversation. That’s it.”

During his appearance on “TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle,” Cohen was asked about Leakes’ comments. “Well, I’m so excited that NeNe Leakes joined us for our 20th celebration of the ‘Housewives’ on ‘Ultimate Girls Trip,'” he responded before saying, “We could not pay tribute to the ‘Real Housewives’ without her being a part of it.”

Regarding whether he “would call her,” Cohen stated, “We are in production on the new season of “Atlanta” right now, which is what we’re focusing on right now, but you know, there you go.”

Andy Cohen’s New Book Celebrates His Time With Bravo

Getty Andy Cohen hosts SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live

Cohen’s sixth book, “Andy’s Bravo Scrapbook: Twenty Years Behind the Scenes of the Real Housewives and the Bravoverse,” will be released on October 20. The “Watch What Happens Live” host spoke to PEOPLE in August 2026 about it, calling it “the ultimate Bravo scrapbook.”

“It’s from my vantage point of [being] behind the scenes of Bravo for 20 years. So it’s really the ultimate Bravo scrapbook, but also it’s like pop art,” he described.

“See, I took photos at every ‘Housewives’ reunion for the last 20 years from my seat, looking at the women, and it’s actually an incredible trip through the years. It’s really cool. I’m really excited about it,” Cohen then said.