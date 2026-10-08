Kyle Richards Details Filming RHOBH With Leah Remini

Production on season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is underway, with actress Leah Remini set to make her debut. Recently, during a livestream, Kyle Richards opened up about the show, including her thoughts on the “King of Queens” alum becoming a full-time RHOBH cast member. Plus, she’s teasing what fans can expect from the ladies’ dynamics.

Kyle Richards Says Leah Remini is a Solid Fit For RHOBH

Getty Leah Remini attends the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards

Richards hosted an Amazon Live session on October 7. During the session, a fan asked the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star for her thoughts on Remini joining the show for its upcoming 16th season. The 57-year-old began, “I think she’s amazing for the show.”

After that, she discussed what the actress brings to the series, saying, “She’s hysterical; she’s really strong, she has a very strong point of view, very opinionated, and I love that about her and so far so good, I adore her.” However, Richards added that not everyone “gets along all the time.”

The livestream continued, and a different fan asked the RHOBH star for an update on filming. Richards responded, “Well, there’s been some real doozy moments, let me tell you. That were kind of like not expected.”

From there, she said filming for the show “has been great,” adding that they have “an incredible cast.”

Filming For ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Began in August

Getty Kyle Richards

Per TMZ, production on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” began around August 13, with Dorit Kemsley first being spotted with a camera crew. After that, the cast attended Bozoma Saint John’s wedding to Keely Watson in Gahana. Those in attendance included Richards, Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, and Kathy Hilton. Erika Jayne was on tour with Kesha at the time.

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” star Tracy Tutor was announced to be joining the show after filming began, as was Remini. Days before filming began, Richards spoke to Us Weekly, revealing her hopes for season 16.

She said, “If I’m coming back, let’s just say that part first. You know that I would repair things with Dorit.” Notably, the two were at odds during seasons 14 and 15.

Richards then said, “I would like to be able to put that behind us and start over and maybe get some things off my mind, some things that people had done and said this last season.” After that, Richards shared her feelings about how much her relationship with Kemsley had deteriorated.

According to her, “It’s sad to me because, you know, I did care about her, and I do care about her and her family. I just feel like we’re both going through so much and that we would have been much better off leaning on each other.”

Regarding RHOBH season 16, it appears Richards and Kemsley have patched things up. Former “Real Housewives of Dubai” star Chanel Ayan told Page Six she was with both of them at a pre-Emmy party. According to her, “I was talking to Kyle and Dorit, and I was having a great time with them. They were really close.”