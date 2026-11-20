Farrah Aldjufrie, the daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards, welcomed her first child, Brooks Steele Goldsmith, on November 15. Now, several days later, Aldjufrie is reflecting on life as a new mother.

Farrah Aldjufrie Opens Up About Becoming a Mother

NBCUniversal Kyle Richards and Farrah Aldjufrie

Aldjufrie spoke to PEOPLE in November 2026 about delivering her son, Brooks Steele Goldsmith, with her boyfriend, Zach Goldsmith.

“The birth was extremely easy, peaceful, seamless, and happy,” she began. “We had a party at the hospital and watched the sun come up after he was born.” Aldjufrie then spoke about the “transition” since bringing her son home, calling it “very natural.”

According to the new mom, “The house has been crowded with family giving so much love and support. We feel beyond lucky.”

Regarding their son’s name, Aldjufrie says it comes from her husband’s background. “Brooks is an old English name and Zach is English, so it ties to his roots,” she explained.

“His oldest son, Adler, wanted to name him River, so we took a variation of that, which refers to a harmonious, running body of water which flows and connects life.”

From there, she discussed “the most beautiful part” of becoming a mother, which is to see “the evolution of our growing family.”

Aldjufrie announced her pregnancy on Instagram in early July 2026. She did so by posting photos proudly showing off her belly, along with a sonogram. She captioned the post, “My most exciting launch yet. Coming soon late November 2026.”

From there, on July 12, she posted an update. She began the caption, “From the drafts: first trimester.” From there, Aldjudrie described experiencing “total shock followed by the most excitement ever” after learning she was pregnant.

“An intense aversion to coffee that I would never have thought could be possible… “morning” sickness is a myth!! Nausea basically 24/7 from weeks 7-12… a voracious appetite that could NOT be curbed under any circumstances- eating felt like a full-time job,” she went on.

“Looked forward to every ultrasound appointment… stunned every time I stepped on the scale… was very impatient for the bump to pop… fell asleep on the couch every afternoon… watched all 10 seasons of Summer House hallelujah.”

Getty Kyle Richards

Page Six interviewed Richards at an event shortly before Aldjufrie went into labor. Notably, an insider later spotted her rushing away from the event, hosted by her “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” costar Dorit Kemsley, to get to the hospital.

“I’m on baby watch right now,” Richards gushed. “I can’t believe [I’m gonna be a grandma]. I hope it’s not tonight, because am I gonna go to the hospital like this?”

Richards’ sister, Kathy Hilton, was also at the filmed event. She said, “I’ve been calling to make sure this is not a false alarm because I’m gonna call the hospital to make sure that she gets right in and has a room because, you know, we’re very close to the hospital.”