Kyle Richards Celebrates Daughter Farrah Aldjufrie With Stunning Baby Shower

Kyle Richards is celebrating another major family milestone as her oldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, prepares to become a mom.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star joined family and friends for an elegant outdoor baby shower honoring Farrah over the weekend. Farrah shared several glimpses from the celebration on social media, including a sweet photo with Richards as she showed off her growing baby bump.

The mother-to-be wore a patterned two-piece look that put her bump on full display, while Richards opted for a flowing white dress for the occasion.

Beyond the mother-daughter moment, Farrah gave followers a look inside the sprawling celebration, which featured long tables set beneath trees, elaborate floral arrangements and plenty of personalized touches created especially for the mom-to-be.

Farrah Aldjufrie’s Baby Shower Was Filled With Personal Touches

The outdoor setting was transformed for the celebration, with guests gathering around beautifully decorated tables beneath white umbrellas.

One of the standout details was a sign reading “Fiori di Farrah,” Italian for “Farrah’s flowers.”

Another station featured a display from Parivé, while guests were also treated to an impressive selection of gelato.

Farrah appeared to be enjoying every moment of the day. In addition to showing off the party itself, she posed alongside Richards in one of the photos shared from the shower.

The celebration marks an especially exciting new chapter for the family as Farrah prepares to welcome her first child.

Farrah is expecting a baby boy with luxury real estate agent Zach Goldsmith. She confirmed in August that Goldsmith is the father of her first child, with their son due in late November. Goldsmith also has ties to the family professionally, working at The Agency and previously appearing on “Buying Beverly Hills.”

Farrah, Richards’ oldest daughter, has long been familiar to RHOBH viewers. She was born during Richards’ first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards later married Mauricio Umansky, with whom she shares daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Farrah, Richards’ oldest daughter, has long been familiar to RHOBH viewers. She was born during Richards’ first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie. Richards later married Mauricio Umansky, with whom she shares daughters Alexia, Sophia and Portia.

Farrah has remained especially close with her mom and sisters over the years, with the family frequently celebrating major milestones together both on and off camera.

Kyle Richards Is Getting Ready for a New Role in the Family

Farrah’s pregnancy means Richards is preparing for a milestone of her own: becoming a grandmother for the first time.

For longtime RHOBH viewers, it is a particularly full-circle family moment. Farrah was already an adult when Richards joined the Bravo series in 2010, and viewers have watched the family celebrate everything from graduations and birthdays to engagements and weddings throughout Richards’ many seasons on the show.

Now, the next generation of the family is on the way.

The baby shower offered one of the sweetest looks yet at Farrah’s journey toward motherhood, with Richards right by her daughter’s side for the occasion.

And judging by the elaborate celebration, Farrah’s little one is already getting quite the welcome.