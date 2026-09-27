Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi House Hunting in LA: Report

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly house hunting in Los Angeles.

The “Kardashians” star, 30, and the ‘Euphoria” actor, 29, first sparked romance rumors in April 2026. Now, new reports suggest they could be ready to take their relationship to the next level.

According to Deuxmoi, Jenner and Elordi are reportedly looking at homes in L.A., though it’s unclear whether they’re considering a shared or individual property.

Jacob Elordi Supports Kendall Jenner at Milan Fashion Week

Meanwhile, Elordi is one proud boyfriend as he watched Jenner take on the runway at the Milan Fashion Week show on Saturday.

Jenner closed out the Bottega Veneta spring/summer 2027 show while Elordi watched from the front row.

The reality star looked stunning in a dramatic all-black ensemble featuring a floor-length, asymmetrical gown with an exaggerated shoulder detail and a long, scarf-like panel cascading down one side. She completed the look with black open-toe heels and a small black leather bag tucked under her arm.

Elordi, who is a Bottega Veneta brand ambassador, opted for loose-fitting beige trousers and a light-colored shirt, paired with black sunglasses and casual shoes. Bright red socks added a pop of color to his otherwise neutral ensemble.

Videos circulating online showed Elordi seemingly whistling as Jenner walked the runway.

Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Enjoy a ‘Relaxed’ Romance

Jenner and Elordi have been reportedly enjoying a relaxed approach to their relationship.

“They’re not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” a source told PEOPLE in May 2026. “They enjoy spending time together in more private settings. They want to keep things low-key while they’re figuring things out naturally. Kendall really likes him though.”

Jenner’s sister, Kylie Jenner, is reportedly very supportive of the relationship. The cosmetics mogul and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, have reportedly known Elordi for years, and the three are said to “all really get along.”

“They have a lot of fun together,” a source told PEOPLE. “They already knew each other and were friendly before Kendall and Jacob were getting close. They spent a lot of time around each other during the award season and naturally run in similar circles.”

The source added, “They’re both actually pretty low-key. They like to stay out of the spotlight when they can. They have a lot of respect for each other.”

Jenner was most recently linked to Bad Bunny, whom she dated on and off from 2023 to 2024. She also reportedly dated NBA player Devin Booker for two years.

Meanwhile, Elordi dated Olivia Jade on and off from December 2021. He was also linked to Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King.