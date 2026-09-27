Kardashian Family Member Welcomes New Baby & Shares Sweet Family Photos

Brody Jenner and Tia Blanco have welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Dolly Jane Jenner.

The “Hills” alum, 43, announced the news on Instagram Sept. 26, sharing photos of himself, Blanco and their 3-year-old daughter, Honey, spending time with the newborn.

Brody Shared a Carousel of Sweet Family Photos

“We welcomed our precious Dolly Jane Jenner on International World Peace Day 9/21/26,” Brody wrote. “Mama & baby are in perfect health after an intense but quick unmedicated labor.”

Brody also praised his wife for navigating childbirth and welcoming their second daughter.

“Tia, I’m so proud of you,” he continued. “Watching you become a mom all over again reminded me just how amazing you are. Our family is everything to me, and seeing it grow from 3 to 4 is a feeling I’ll never forget.”

He added, “Officially a girl dad to 2.”

The couple quickly received congratulations from family members, including Brody’s mother, Linda Thompson, who celebrated the arrival of her new granddaughter in the comments.

“It goes without saying how absolutely thrilled I am with another baby girl to love!” she wrote. “But I’m going to say it anyway! You and Tia are the most amazing parents… Everything a mama and dada should be! I’m already so in love with baby Dolly and have been chomping at the bit to show her off! Thanks for the green light!… I love y’all immeasurably”

Khloe Kardashian also welcomed the news, writing, “What a beautiful baby!!! I adore her name 😍 may God bless you and your stunning family.”

Kylie Jenner added, “omgggggggg she’s perfect. Congratulations.”

Other friends and fans took to the post to congratulate the family on their new arrival. Many commented about the cute baby name.

The Couple Announced They Were Expecting in March

Brody and Blanco, 29, announced they were expecting their second child in March. In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared a family photo showing Brody and Blanco kissing while Honey kissed her mother’s stomach.

“Our little Honey is going to be a big sister this September,” they captioned the announcement.

Dolly joins Honey, whom Brody and Blanco welcomed in 2023. The couple married in 2025.

Brody has previously spoken about how becoming a father changed his perspective, particularly because of his complicated relationship with his own father, Caitlyn Jenner.

While Brody and Caitlyn, 76, are now “in a good place,” he has acknowledged that their relationship influenced how he approaches fatherhood.

“I look at it as a positive,” Brody told PEOPLE in January 2025. “She wasn’t around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I’m grateful for it.”

With Dolly’s arrival, Brody and Blanco are now parents to two daughters. The new baby’s name also received plenty of attention from the family, with both Khloe and Kylie celebrating the newest addition to the Jenner family.