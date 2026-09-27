Prince Harry On Archie & Lilibet Settling Into UK School

In a recent interview, Prince Harry opened up on his and Meghan Markle’s move, saying it was “great” to be back in the UK. He also shared that Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are now settled and “happy in school.”

The interview with Canadian broadcaster CTV came after a skydive outside Toronto. The skydive was carried out to fulfill a promise to a 102-year-old World War II veteran and to raise awareness to military charities while the duke shared an update on his family since their return to the UK on August 26, 2026.

Prince Harry spoke more of the family’s return, adding, “It’s been great. It’s been great to be back on British soil. It’s great to be back on terra firma, actually!”

Speaking of his and Meghan Markle’s children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, Harry revealed to CTV, “The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham. The games are in July next year.”

Prince Harry About Motivation Behind The US To UK Move

Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

CTV questioned Harry and Meghan’s motivation for the move back to the UK from California, where the family had established a life in Montecito following their stepping down as working royals in 2020.

Prince Harry had previously said the move was for personal and financial reasons. However, while he said there were “lots of reasons” for the move, the royal didn’t reveal more, saying he didn’t wish to overshadow his fundraising work for Canadian veterans.

The family’s move back home was accompanied by public disagreement with Buckingham Palace over Harry and Meghan’s official status, as well as logistical adjustments to their children, Archie and Lilibets’ education.

While the full rationale for the unexpected move is still not clear, speculation ranges from their desire for the children to enjoy a closer bond with their grandfather, King Charles III, to Meghan wishing to return to acting, or for the couple to elevate their profile.

King Charles III Rules Out Return To Royal Duties

While King Charles is said to be happy to spend time with the family prior to their move, he reportedly maintained that a half-in, half-out arrangement was not suitable. The royal also ruled out a return to official royal duties for Prince Harry.

Meanwhile, two weeks into their arrival, a letter authorized by the King and issued by the Lord Chamberlain, addressed to government and military officials, reinforced the fact that Harry and Meghan are “private citizens” and went on to outline their conduct guidelines.

Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were “surprised” by the memo, but, while they await a decision on whether they will receive taxpayer-funded security, they prefer to be designated as “public figures” instead.

Schooling For Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced an additional challenge from their UK move, with Archie and Lilibet moving to an undisclosed new school after just two days in class.

The family’s decision came following reports that heavy traffic and an extended commute put an additional strain on their security detail. However, the duke told CTV that the children had settled down well in their new school.