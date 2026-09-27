Presley Gerber’s Father Rande Gerber Spotted Outside Late Son’s Home as Funeral Plans Take Shape

Presley Gerber’s father, Rande Gerber, was spotted outside his son’s Hollywood Hills home as the family makes funeral arrangements following his death.

Photos shared by the Daily Mail showed the 64-year-old businessman arriving at the late model’s residence on Friday in a black Range Rover. Rande kept his head down as he walked up to the front door.

Rande was seen visiting Presley’s home again, a week after his son died on September 20 in what authorities are investigating as a possible overdose.

His wife, Cindy Crawford, 60, did not appear to be with him at the time. However, the outlet noted that he was accompanied by a male companion.

Rande Gerber Visits Presley’s Hollywood Hills Home

This is the second time this week that Rande has been to the residence following Presley’s shocking death.

On Monday, he and Cindy were seen leaving Presley’s home, just a day after he passed away at a luxury rehab facility in Santa Monica, California, per the Daily Mail.

Rande and Cindy, along with their daughter Kaia Gerber, are reportedly receiving support from friends as they grieve Presley’s death.

PEOPLE reported Thursday that George and Amal Clooney were among the first to offer their help to the family.

“George, Amal [Clooney] and a few of their other close friends have been taking shifts staying with the family so they aren’t alone,” a source told the outlet.

The insider continued, “George and Amal joined the family in Los Angeles after learning of Presley’s death. They’re helping with arrangements and whatever else the family needs. George has always been very close with both Kaia and Presley.”

What’s Known About Presley Gerber’s Funeral Plans

TMZ reported on Friday that Presley has been cremated. According to a death certificate obtained by the outlet, his remains were cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home.

Presley’s ashes will reportedly be kept at Cindy and Rande’s home in Malibu, while the cause of his death remains listed as deferred.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that funeral arrangements for Presley are underway. According to the outlet, the service is expected to be small and intimate and could take place within the week.

Getty Presley Gerber is seen with his parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, and his sister Kaia, in 2018.

The family is reportedly considering Forest Lawn or Malibu Presbyterian Church as possible locations. However, these details have not been officially confirmed.

In a statement issued on September 21, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that additional tests were requested following the completion of Presley’s autopsy.

“A deputy medical examiner performed an examination today and the cause and manner of death have been deferred, which means additional testing and/or studies were requested in order to make a determination,” the statement reads. “Due to the ongoing death investigation, the DME cannot disclose what testing and/or studies were requested. Deferred cases can take a few months before a cause of death is determined.”