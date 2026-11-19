“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” newcomer Quai is sharing her thoughts on Whitney Rose and Justin Rose‘s separation, including why she appreciates how the former couple is approaching their next chapter.

During a November 12 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea,” Quai spoke with co-hosts Danny Murphy and Evan Real about Whitney’s relationship and the changes taking place in her personal life.

Although Quai admitted she was saddened by the separation, she praised Whitney and Justin for prioritizing their children and treating each other with respect.

She also shared why she believes spending time alone can be valuable after a relationship ends.

Quai Praises Whitney and Justin Rose for Putting Their Children First

During the interview, Murphy and Real asked Quai about Whitney and Justin’s conversations on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

The hosts pointed out that the couple had communicated openly about their relationship, even as Whitney expressed a desire for more personal space.

Quai said she appreciated how the two appeared to be navigating their separation.

“Everyone should handle it this way. It’s beautiful,” she told the hosts.

She explained that their approach demonstrated strength and consideration for their children.

Quai also noted that, from what she understood, the separation had not become unnecessarily difficult between them.

Despite her positive view of how they were handling the situation, she acknowledged that she had enjoyed seeing Whitney and Justin together.

“I was sad to hear it,” Quai admitted.

She also appreciated Justin’s willingness to communicate his feelings and boundaries as the couple considered their future.

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 06: Whitney Rose attends the ‘Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea Awards’ at Edison Ballroom on October 06, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Quai Encourages Whitney Rose to Take Time for Herself

When asked what kind of relationship she could envision for Whitney next, Quai suggested that her friend might benefit from spending some time single.

“I think she should chill. Go do her,” Quai said.

She explained that Whitney had previously discussed moving from one relationship into another without spending much time on her own.

Rather than encouraging Whitney to begin dating immediately, Quai suggested focusing on herself while adjusting to the changes in her life.

The reality star also reflected on her own experiences with being single.

“I loved being single,” she shared.

Quai explained that being on her own allowed her to develop closer relationships with friends and family while learning more about herself.

She emphasized that relationships do not follow one universal timeline and that people should make decisions based on their individual circumstances.

Quai Explains How She Protects Her Own Marriage While Filming ‘RHOSLC’

Quai also discussed how she and her husband, Stephen, approach her involvement in reality television.

She explained that they have agreed to evaluate the experience together if she receives an invitation to return for another season.

According to Quai, they plan to discuss how filming affected each of them before deciding whether she should continue.

If participating in the show begins negatively affecting their relationship, Quai said they would reconsider.

She also pushed back against the idea that reality television alone causes marriages to end.

Instead, she emphasized the importance of communication and understanding the challenges that already exist within a relationship.

For Quai, maintaining a healthy marriage remains more important than continuing her television career.