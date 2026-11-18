Bravo’s “Real Housewives” lineup is getting a major shake-up in early 2027, with four franchises expected to premiere between January and April.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, RHONJ, RHOBH, RHOA and RHORI are all expected to return during the first four months of the year, giving fans a steady stream of new episodes.

According to the schedule from Bravo and Cocktails, RHONJ will kick things off in January after RHONY ends its season. RHOBH is expected to follow in February once RHOSLC wraps up, with RHOA returning in March after RHOP. RHORI is reportedly set to premiere in April, airing after RHOBH.

Bravo has already confirmed one of those premiere dates.

On November 16, the network announced that season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will premiere Tuesday, January 19.

The announcement came with a promotional video teasing “New Year, New Jersey” and introducing the show’s returning cast members and newcomers.

Bravo has not officially confirmed premiere dates for the other three franchises.

RHONJ Season 15 Brings Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Back With Six New Women

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” will return with familiar faces Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga and Dolores Catania.

They will be joined by six newcomers: Malvina Blloshmi, Xio Cammarota, Juliette Collazo, Deeba Patel, Natia Rufolo and Vanessa Barerra, who will appear as a friend of the cast.

The new season follows a lengthy break for the franchise and brings several new personalities into the group.

The January premiere also means RHONJ is expected to take over Bravo’s Tuesday lineup after “The Real Housewives of New York City” concludes its season.

RHOBH Season 16 Expected in February With Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor Joining Cast

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is reportedly next on Bravo’s schedule, with season 16 expected to premiere in February after “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” finishes its run.

The upcoming season features two new cast members, Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor.

The newcomers have already spent time with returning cast members Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne and Bozoma Saint John.

In August, Tutor shared an Instagram photo from a party hosted by Rachel Zoe. The gathering also included Remini, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly.

“Let the good times roll!” Tutor wrote over the photo.

Tilly later shared additional pictures from the event, writing, “Rachel Zoe really knows how to throw a party.”

The cast also reunited on November 14 to celebrate Kemsley’s launch of Maison D’Or at Orla Restaurant & Rooftop inside The Sun Rose West Hollywood.

The gathering included Richards, Jayne, Stracke, Saint John, Tutor, Remini, Hilton, Tilly and Denise Richards. RHOSLC star Meredith Marks also attended.

Bravo and Cocktails reported that filming for season 16 is nearing completion, with Richards expected to return for multiple episodes.

RHOA Season 18 Expected in March After Cast Films Bahamas Trip

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is reportedly scheduled to return in March, following the conclusion of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

Although Bravo has not officially announced the season 18 premiere date, filming has been underway.

Earlier in November, cast members traveled to the Bahamas for a group trip, with some husbands joining the vacation.

Executive producer Andy Cohen previously addressed inaccurate reports about casting changes, although the network has not released a complete official cast announcement.

The upcoming season follows season 17, which Bravo promoted as featuring both returning favorites and new personalities.

RHORI Season 2 Expected in April Following Successful First Season

“The Real Housewives of Rhode Island” is reportedly set to return in April, following episodes of RHOBH.

Bravo officially renewed the series for season 2 during its NBC Upfronts presentation in May, after the show’s first season premiered in April 2026.

Cohen previously praised the cast’s approach to reality television during an interview with Deadline.

“I think one of the reasons Rhode Island is so incredible is that the women’s self-awareness about being on the show is incredibly low,” he said.

“They are uniquely themselves and taking us along for the ride. That’s so important. There have been a lot of times where a housewife will join and all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, man, she’s kind of studied this’. That’s what we try to avoid.”

One original cast member has already confirmed she won’t return.

Liz McGraw announced on July 1 that she was stepping away from the series to focus on her family, career and other interests.

“I’m filled with gratitude for the amazing opportunity to appear on this show,” McGraw wrote on Instagram.

“As filming for Season 2 begins, I have made the decision to take a step back and focus on my family, my work, and my passions.”

Season 1 also featured Alicia Carmody, Rosie DiMare, Kelsey Swanson, Rulla Nehme Pontarelli, Ashley Iaconetti and Jo-Ellen Tiberi, with Catania appearing as a friend.

Bravo has not yet confirmed the complete season 2 cast or an official premiere date.