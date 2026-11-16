RHOBH Season 16 Cast Puts on United Front at Dorit Kemsley’s Event Amid Reported Feud

The cast of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” came together on November 14 to celebrate Dorit Kemsley’s latest business venture, despite reports of a growing divide among the season 16 stars.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Dorit hosted a launch celebration for Maison D’Or at Orla Restaurant & Rooftop inside The Sun Rose West Hollywood, bringing together several castmates who have reportedly found themselves on opposing sides of a feud.

Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, Tracy Tutor, Leah Remini, Kathy Hilton, Jennifer Tilly and Denise Richards attended the event.

“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Meredith Marks also joined the celebration.

The gathering came as Bravo and Cocktails previously reported that Erika and Dorit have been at odds with newcomers Leah and Tracy during filming.

Kyle has reportedly remained neutral, a decision that has caused friction with Erika.

The cast reunion took place as production on the upcoming season reportedly approached its conclusion.

Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley Reportedly Face Off Against 2 RHOBH Newcomers

According to the earlier Bravo and Cocktails report, Erika and Dorit have reportedly joined forces against Leah and Tracy.

The two newcomers joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” for season 16, with Tracy making the move from “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” and Leah joining the Bravo franchise after starring on “The King of Queens.”

Tracy announced her casting on Instagram, writing, “The secret’s officially out.”

“I’m joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter,” she wrote.

The real estate agent also discussed her longtime connection to Beverly Hills.

“I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further into my life. Excited? Very. Nervous? A little. Likely to get into some trouble? Absolutely.”

Leah confirmed her casting in August.

The reported conflict also involves Kyle, who has reportedly declined to take sides.

Her position has bothered Erika, although their disagreement is expected to appear primarily in confessionals rather than during scenes filmed together.

RHOBH Stars Previously Celebrated Together at Rachel Zoe’s Party

The Maison D’Or launch wasn’t the first time the season 16 cast gathered for a celebration.

Earlier in the season, several cast members attended a party hosted by Rachel, who joined the series in season 15.

Tracy shared a group photograph from the event on Instagram featuring Leah, Bozoma, Sutton, Kyle, Dorit, Kathy and Jennifer.

“Let the good times roll!” she wrote over the photograph, which she paired with Shirley & Lee’s song “Let the Good Times Roll.”

Jennifer also shared pictures from the gathering, including photographs of her light pink dress with feather detailing.

“Rachel Zoe really knows how to throw a party,” she wrote.

Rachel addressed her guests during the event, discussing her friendships and how she was feeling about her life.

“Thank you all for coming. Just celebrate life,” she said.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” Rachel continued. “I feel the most me that I have felt in my whole life. And I have the best people in my life.”

Season 16 Brings Another Familiar Face Back to Beverly Hills

Along with the additions of Leah and Tracy, season 16 will feature a multi-episode return from Denise Richards.

Denise previously appeared as a full-time cast member before leaving the show after season 10.

A video circulating on social media has already offered a glimpse of filming, showing Kyle in an animated conversation with several women believed to be her castmates.

“I swear kyle saw me,” the person who shared the footage wrote.

One viewer responded, “Oh, can’t wait for the new season!”

Another commented, “This is like watching the Mona Lisa being painted.”

Bravo has not yet announced a premiere date for season 16.