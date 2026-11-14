‘RHONY’ Star Hailey Glassman Opens Up About Questioning Her Next Chapter

Hailey Glassman is figuring out what she wants from the next chapter of her life, and viewers are getting a closer look at that process on “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

In Season 16, Episode 10, Glassman sits down with Sai De Silva to discuss her relationship with Reuben and the uncertainty she has been feeling about her future. The conversation shows a more personal side of Glassman, who has also become known for her unexpected humor.

Her openness caught the attention of “BravBros Podcast” hosts Steel Russell and Shooter, who discussed how her personal journey could influence her future on the show.

Hailey Glassman Discusses Her Relationship With Reuben

Glassman’s conversation with De Silva gave viewers more insight into her relationship with Reuben and the decisions she has been considering.

Although Glassman cares about Reuben, she has started questioning whether their current relationship reflects what she wants for her future.

The discussion also touched on how her past experiences have influenced her approach to relationships and personal stability.

Rather than presenting herself as someone who already has everything figured out, Glassman acknowledged that she is still trying to understand what will make her happy.

Russell and Shooter found the conversation interesting because Glassman has generally kept much of her personal life private throughout the season.

They also felt her willingness to discuss these questions made the moment especially genuine.

Bravo Hailey Glassman

Hailey Glassman Shows a More Personal Side of Herself

While Glassman has provided plenty of humor throughout Season 16, her conversation with De Silva revealed another part of her personality.

The hosts described Glassman as someone who naturally entertains viewers without trying to create moments for the cameras.

However, they also recognized that she appears to be experiencing a period of change.

During their recap, the hosts discussed how Glassman has been questioning different areas of her life, including her relationship and what she wants moving forward.

One host described her as “authentic,” noting that her conversations feel genuine when she chooses to open up.

Her discussion with De Silva also showed that she has become comfortable enough to share some of those feelings with another cast member.

For viewers, the moment offered a chance to understand Glassman beyond her lighter scenes.

Could Hailey Glassman’s Personal Journey Affect Her ‘RHONY’ Future?

Glassman’s uncertainty about her next steps also raised questions about whether she wants to continue appearing on “RHONY.”

Russell and Shooter wondered if filming has contributed to her reflection on her personal life.

Although Glassman hasn’t confirmed any plans to leave the series, the hosts expressed hope that she remains part of the cast.

They believe her natural personality brings something different to the group and makes her an interesting person to watch.

For now, Glassman’s storyline focuses on understanding what she wants rather than rushing into a decision.

As Season 16 continues, viewers will have the opportunity to follow her personal journey and see how she approaches the next chapter of her life.