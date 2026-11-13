‘RHOSLC’ Star Meredith Marks Reveals How Reality TV Helped Strengthen Her Marriage to Seth

Meredith Marks believes appearing on reality television can help couples better understand their relationships, and she credits that experience with helping her marriage.

During the November 12 episode of the “Morally Corrupt” podcast, “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star discussed her relationship with husband Seth Marks and how filming the Bravo series has influenced their communication.

Speaking with Rachel Lindsay, Chelsea Stark-Jones and Callie Curry, Meredith explained why she believes the experience can encourage personal growth when couples are willing to learn from it.

Meredith Marks Reflects on Her Marriage to Seth Marks

When Meredith joined “RHOSLC,” she and Seth were open about experiencing difficulties in their marriage.

Rather than presenting their relationship as perfect, the couple allowed viewers to see them work through their challenges.

During the interview, Lindsay pointed out that their experience differed from other reality television couples whose relationships have ended after appearing on camera.

Meredith explained that she entered the series without knowing much about the “Real Housewives” franchise.

Because she had not watched the shows before joining, she did not feel pressure to follow a particular formula or present herself a certain way.

Instead, she approached filming as herself.

Looking back, Meredith believes that helped her remain open about her relationship and the changes she and Seth were experiencing.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 30: (L-R) Seth Marks and Meredith Marks attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Meredith Marks Says Communication Is Important in Every Relationship

Meredith also discussed how watching yourself on television can offer a different perspective on personal interactions.

She explained that filming allows cast members to observe how they communicate and how other people respond to their words and actions.

For couples, that experience can create opportunities to recognize patterns they might otherwise overlook.

Meredith believes the process can benefit a marriage when both people approach it with an open mind.

However, she acknowledged that filming can also make existing relationship difficulties more noticeable.

According to Meredith, the outcome depends partly on how people respond to what they learn about themselves.

She emphasized that communication remains one of the most important parts of maintaining a healthy relationship.

Although sharing personal moments with viewers can feel challenging, Meredith said the experience has also helped her become less concerned about outside opinions.

Meredith Marks Also Opens Up About Rebuilding Her Friendship With Lisa Barlow

During the same interview, Meredith reflected on another important relationship in her life: her friendship with fellow “RHOSLC” star Lisa Barlow.

The two have experienced changes in their friendship throughout the series, but Meredith explained that their long history helped them reconnect.

She revealed that rebuilding their relationship required patience and consistent effort.

“It did not happen overnight,” Meredith told the podcast hosts.

According to Meredith, the process took a couple of years as they worked to restore trust.

She also explained that she is generally willing to accept an apology when someone takes responsibility and demonstrates genuine remorse.

However, she believes people must follow those apologies with changes in their behavior.

For Meredith, both her marriage and her friendship with Lisa have reinforced the importance of communication, accountability and allowing relationships time to improve.