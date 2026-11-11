‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter Gets Praise for Her Honesty During Season 20 Reunion

Gina Kirschenheiter opened up about her feelings toward Carmella Garcia during Part One of “The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 reunion, and the BravBros hosts appreciated her honesty.

During the November 10 episode of the “BravBros” podcast, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter discussed the reunion and the conversations between the women.

Although the hosts had several criticisms of the episode, they singled out Kirschenheiter for acknowledging how she felt when another real estate agent joined the cast.

Rather than avoiding the subject, Kirschenheiter admitted that Garcia’s arrival brought up some jealousy and concerns about her own place in the group.

Gina Kirschenheiter Opens Up About Carmella Garcia Joining ‘RHOC’

During the reunion, Kirschenheiter discussed how she initially reacted to Garcia joining the show.

Both women work in real estate, which made Garcia’s arrival feel more personal to Kirschenheiter.

According to the BravBros hosts, Kirschenheiter acknowledged that she felt jealous because Garcia was entering a professional space where she also wanted to succeed.

The hosts appreciated that she admitted those feelings instead of trying to explain them away.

Kirschenheiter also discussed her friendship with Heather Dubrow and how she felt when Dubrow began working with Garcia.

Although she understood the professional reasons behind their connection, she admitted that the situation still bothered her.

The conversation gave viewers a better understanding of why Kirschenheiter reacted the way she did earlier in the season.

Getty Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Gina Kirschenheiter and Jennifer Pedranti attend GLAAD Tidings on December 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GLAAD)

BravBros Hosts Praise Gina Kirschenheiter for Being Honest

While discussing the reunion, Russell and Shooter agreed that Kirschenheiter deserved some recognition for acknowledging her feelings.

One host said he was proud of her for admitting that jealousy played a role in her reaction.

They also appreciated that she recognized the difference between understanding a professional decision and feeling personally disappointed by it.

The hosts did not agree with every part of Kirschenheiter’s reaction, particularly the idea that another real estate agent entering the group should be a problem.

However, they felt her honesty made the conversation more productive.

They pointed out that acknowledging jealousy helped explain the situation without turning it into another lengthy disagreement.

For the hosts, it was one of the few moments during the reunion when a cast member openly addressed her feelings.

Gina Kirschenheiter Shows a Different Side During the Reunion

The hosts also praised Kirschenheiter for asking Vicki Gunvalson a direct question about whether she wanted to remain part of the group.

They felt the question was reasonable given Gunvalson’s limited participation in several conversations throughout the season.

Although the discussion did not lead to a lengthy exchange, the hosts appreciated Kirschenheiter’s willingness to ask.

Together, these moments gave the BravBros hosts something positive to highlight from the first reunion episode.

They remained disappointed with much of the reunion but agreed that Kirschenheiter deserved credit for speaking openly.

With Part Two still ahead, viewers will have another opportunity to see how the women reflect on Season 20 and their relationships moving forward.