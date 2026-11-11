RHONY Star Erika Hammond Calls Out ‘Entitled’ Behavior as Feud With Two Co-Stars Intensifies

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Erika Hammond isn’t holding back when it comes to her castmates Erin Lichy and Daisy Toye following their feud over her private island.

During an appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, Hammond compared Lichy to Regina George from “Mean Girls” and suggested that Toye may be jealous of her.

The comments follow an episode of RHONY season 16 in which Lichy and Toye criticized the accommodations at Moskito Island in the British Virgin Islands, where Hammond and her billionaire husband, Ankur Jain, hosted the cast.

Hammond said Lichy and Toye were the two cast members who caught her off guard the most.

“I feel like both of them together have this ‘Mean Girls’ Regina George, Gretchen Wieners thing going on,” Hammond said.

When asked which cast member reminded her of Regina George, Hammond identified Lichy.

Erika Hammond Accuses Daisy Toye of Jealousy After Island Drama

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Hammond also addressed Toye’s complaints about her island accommodations, including comments about the property and expectations surrounding the trip.

During the episode, Toye, who works as Martha Stewart’s makeup artist, suggested that Stewart would not have tolerated the accommodations. She also complained about not being flown to the island on a private plane.

When Viall described Toye as Stewart’s close friend, Hammond corrected him.

“Well, she’s her makeup artist, but yeah,” Hammond responded.

“She’s gotten very used to how Martha lives. And that’s Martha’s life, not yours. That’s fine, but don’t be entitled and demand things from other people or complain about things. Just have manners.”

Viall then asked Hammond what she believed was behind Toye’s behavior toward her.

“I think there’s some jealousy. I don’t know what else it would be,” Hammond said.

She also took aim at Toye’s frequent references to her own home.

“No one talks about her popcorn ceilings more than her,” Hammond added.

Erin Lichy’s Apology Sparks More Tension With RHONY Newcomer

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The conflict began after Hammond invited her castmates to stay at the Moskito Island estate.

Lichy and Toye criticized the property behind their host’s back, comparing the accommodations to an ordinary rental home or Airbnb.

Lichy also complained about having to sleep on a pull-out couch during the trip.

After the episode aired and Hammond learned what her co-stars had said, Lichy reportedly sent her a text message apologizing.

However, the dispute continued when Lichy appeared at the Virtual Reali-Tea Awards and publicly referred to Hammond’s island accommodations as a “rental property.”

Hammond subsequently expressed her frustration and questioned the sincerity of Lichy’s apology.

According to Reality Tea, the two Housewives had worked together for only one season before the disagreement became public.

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Hammond also discussed fellow RHONY cast member Jessel Taank during her appearance on “The Viall Files.”

She suggested that Taank sometimes gets away with making certain comments because of her British accent.

However, Hammond made it clear that she considers Taank a genuine friend outside the Bravo series.

“[Jessel is] not thirsty, she’s not a clout chaser,” Hammond said.

“I can tell you as someone who knows her very well. She’s not any of that.”

Lichy has faced criticism from other cast members during recent seasons, including a separate disagreement involving Taank’s husband.

During an episode, Sai de Silva said Lichy had previously passed along an allegation about Taank’s husband and men at his gym. De Silva, rather than Lichy, brought the unverified allegation up on camera, saying she had heard it three years earlier.

New episodes of “The Real Housewives of New York City” air Tuesdays on Bravo.