Denise Richards Confirms RHOBH Return, Spills Details on Season 16 Cast Trip

Denise Richards is officially back in the Beverly Hills mix, and she’s already getting reacquainted with the unpredictable world of the Housewives.

The actress confirmed that she has filmed scenes for Season 16 of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” including a cast trip that gave her plenty to talk about. And judging by her reaction, Richards is enjoying her return to the Bravo series.

Speaking with “Entertainment Tonight” at the New York premiere of “All’s Fair” Season 2 on Monday, Nov. 2, Richards revealed that viewers will see her alongside the Beverly Hills women once again.

“I’m doing some episodes for next season, and I just went on a cast trip, and that was fun and exciting, lots of drama,” Richards said. “It is [fun]. I have [missed it].”

For longtime viewers, the update is particularly interesting given how Richards’ original run on the show ended.

Denise Richards Shares Details From the RHOBH Season 16 Cast Trip

Richards isn’t revealing exactly what happened during the getaway or which cast members were involved, but she made it clear that the trip delivered the kind of moments viewers have come to expect from Beverly Hills.

“It’s silly drama, and it was really nice to see a lot of the women,” she told “Entertainment Tonight.”

She also offered a reminder of how quickly things can change once the cameras start rolling.

“You’re never on the outskirts. If you’re in it, you’re in it.”

It’s an observation that carries some weight coming from Richards, whose previous experience with the show included one of its most talked-about seasons.

Richards joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” as a full-time cast member in Season 9 and returned for Season 10 before departing in 2020. She has made guest appearances in subsequent seasons, but her latest comments suggest a more substantial presence this time around.

While Richards confirmed that she’s filming multiple episodes, she did not specify how many or announce a full-time return.

Still, the fact that she participated in a cast trip suggests viewers can expect to see her involved in more than a brief appearance.

Denise Richards Previously Opened Up About Returning to Beverly Hills

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Richards’ latest comments follow an October appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” where she expressed interest in returning to the Bravo series.

“Yeah! Actually, I did some episodes last season. But yeah, I would,” she said when asked whether she wanted to come back.

She also reflected on why she initially stepped away from the show, acknowledging that her experience as a full-time Housewife wasn’t always easy.

“It was a hard thing. I felt like no one liked me, except for Garcelle [Beauvais]. And that’s part of why I didn’t come back for a third [season].”

Her departure followed a particularly difficult Season 10, when questions about her personal life became a central storyline and contributed to tension within the cast.

Six years later, Richards seems to be approaching the experience differently. Rather than dwelling on the difficulties of her first stint, she’s talking about how much she enjoyed seeing familiar faces and getting back into filming.

What to Expect From RHOBH Season 16

Richards’ return comes as “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” prepares for another season with a mix of established personalities and new faces.

Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Erika Jayne, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly are among the women expected to appear, while Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor have also been linked to the upcoming season.

Bravo has yet to reveal the full extent of Richards’ involvement or what viewers can expect from the cast trip she attended.

For now, the biggest takeaway is that Richards has gone from saying she’d consider another appearance to actively filming with the group.

And after everything that happened during her original run, seeing how she fits into the current Beverly Hills cast could be one of Season 16’s more interesting storylines.