RHOSLC Star Angie Katsanevas Opens Up About Mary Cosby, Says She Will Always Love Her

Angie Katsanevas addressed her upsetting argument with her once-close friend Mary Cosby on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

On Nov. 4, the Bravo TV personality appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she admitted she was triggered when Cosby brought up her parenting during a heated exchange filmed for the reality show. In turn, Katsanevas fired back with a comment she can never take back.

Speaking with host Andy Cohen, Katsanevas recounted the exchange, which escalated after Cosby called her out for focusing on herself. “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?” Cosby asked, to which Katsanevas repeated, “What happened to your husband, what happened to your child?”

Katsanevas shares a daughter, Elektra, 15, with her estranged husband Shawn Trujillo. Cosby’s only son with her husband Robert Cosby, Robert Jr., died in February 2026 at age 23, shortly before the RHOSLC scene was filmed.

Angie Katsanevas Said the RHOSLC Episode Was Hard to Watch

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On WWHL, Cohen got right into the RHOSLC episode, which he said ended on a very “heavy note.”

“It was hard to watch,” Katsanevas admitted. “I think Mary and I were in a difficult place. I think for me, I love Mary with all my heart and I feel like I’ve been there for her. And when the thing that matters to me most, which is my daughter Elektra, and my parenting got brought up, I was not speaking obviously from my mind but just coming from a place of pain. You know, I was very emotional.”

“And I think I’ve tempered myself,” Katsanevas continued. “I have not always told Mary how I feel about some of her comments towards me. And with that, I have to take accountability that I’ve really cultivated this relationship with her where I haven’t always been honest about some of her feedback. And it has hurt me. And I think I just, with Elektra being brought up, I hit my breaking point.”

Katsanevas said she is still living with the pain of her emotional exchange with Cosby.

“I deeply regret it,” she said. “Obviously, I never would want to hurt Mary. There’s no excuse. And it’s nothing that I can take back. And that’s the hardest thing about it because I do love her.”

Angie Katsanevas Said She Did Not Unfollow Mary Cosby After the Argument

Bravo Mary Cosby.

On social media, some fans noticed that Katsanevas no longer follows Cosby on Instagram, leading to speculation that they unfollowed each other.

“I love Mary. I did not unfollow her. I did not remove her as a follower, and I guess I’ll just leave it at that,” Katsanevas told Entertainment Tonight in September, hinting that it was Cosby who blocked her on social media.

She also addressed how Cosby navigated her son’s tragic death while filming RHOSLC with the rest of the cast earlier this year.

“I learned so much from watching Mary navigate,” Katsanevas shared. “Mary was very strong. She didn’t want us to feel sorry for her. She said, ‘I don’t want to wallow. I don’t want anyone to feel sorry for me.’ And the way that she looked at it was her son was going home to God.”

“And we all love Mary and we’re all gonna be here for each other when we truly need each other in our darkest hour,” the RHOSLC star added.