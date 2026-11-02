Heather Dubrow Says She Was Ghosted by RHOC Co-Star After Season 20

Heather Dubrow thought she had made a new friend during Season 20 of “The Real Housewives of Orange County.” Months later, she’s wondering what happened to that friendship.

The Bravo star opened up about an unexpected disconnect with one of her co-stars during the Oct. 29 episode of the “RHOC: After Show,” revealing that a relationship she believed was growing stronger during filming hasn’t quite carried over into real life.

And while Dubrow isn’t ruling out a friendship moving forward, she’s no longer interested in being the only person making an effort.

Heather Dubrow Reveals Which RHOC Co-Star Stopped Reaching Out

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The co-star in question is Carmella Garcia, who joined RHOC for Season 20.

Dubrow said she genuinely enjoyed getting to know Garcia during filming and believed the two were developing a friendship that would continue once the cameras stopped rolling.

That expectation made the silence afterward particularly surprising.

“I was really excited about it,” Dubrow explained. “After Japan, [I] hadn’t heard from her. I don’t know if the onus was on me to reach out to her, but we had texted, I think, the day before. So, I was a little surprised, and maybe that’s, like, I don’t know, selfish of me to think she would’ve texted me.”

Dubrow acknowledged that she might have expected too much, but the lack of communication still left her questioning where things stood.

The two eventually crossed paths at the show’s premiere party, although that encounter apparently didn’t lead to a renewed connection.

“I haven’t heard from [Carmella]. I saw her at the premiere party. We haven’t spoken since,” Dubrow said.

For someone who believed she had established a meaningful connection during filming, the change was disappointing.

Carmella Garcia Shares a Different Perspective

Interestingly, Garcia doesn’t seem to have viewed the situation quite the same way.

The RHOC newcomer, who missed the cast trip to Tokyo while dealing with diabetes-related health struggles, also discussed her friendship with Dubrow on the “After Show.”

Garcia acknowledged feeling embarrassed about some of her experiences with the group and pointed out that she and Dubrow live in different cities. Garcia is based in San Diego, while Dubrow lives in Los Angeles.

“I know that everybody’s so busy. I thought we were great. I thought things were fine,” Garcia said.

She also recalled a thoughtful gesture that made her feel particularly appreciative of Dubrow.

According to Garcia, Dubrow arranged for Easter treats to be delivered to her son, who has a severe egg allergy. Rather than sending something generic, Dubrow found an allergy-friendly bakery and had baked goods delivered to the family.

“She did, which was really, really kind,” Garcia said.

Garcia added that the gesture meant a great deal to her, particularly because Dubrow had made clear that it wasn’t something she was doing for the television show.

The story offers a different side of their relationship. Although the two may not have stayed in regular contact, Garcia clearly remembers Dubrow’s kindness.

Heather Dubrow Explains Where Their Friendship Stands Today

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Looking back, Dubrow believes she made an effort to maintain the connection but doesn’t want to continue initiating every conversation.

“I feel like I have made an effort to continue our friendship, but I feel a little ghosted by her,” she said.

She also explained that hearing about Garcia spending time with other cast members made her wonder why their own friendship hadn’t progressed in the same way.

Dubrow isn’t closing the door on reconnecting. She simply wants the effort to go both ways.

Meanwhile, the conversation revealed that Dubrow remains closest to Tamra Judge, while Judge said Dubrow is also the cast member she speaks with most frequently.

Dubrow additionally confirmed that she and Emily Simpson haven’t spoken, suggesting that more than one friendship has shifted since Season 20 wrapped.

Those changing relationships could become an important part of the upcoming reunion, where the Housewives will have an opportunity to address what happened both during filming and afterward.

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” Season 20 reunion begins Thursday, Nov. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.