Teddi Mellencamp Reveals She’s Still Married to Edwin Arroyave Nearly 2 Years After Split

Teddi Mellencamp and Edwin Arroyave have been separated for nearly two years, but their marriage isn’t officially over. At least, not on paper.

The former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star revealed that she and Arroyave are still legally married, despite having moved on from their relationship. And while the revelation might come as a surprise to fans, Mellencamp made it clear that a romantic reunion isn’t in the cards.

Instead, their unfinished divorce is tied to a much more serious chapter of her life: her ongoing battle with cancer.

During an Oct. 27 appearance on “The Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg Show,” Mellencamp explained how her diagnosis brought their divorce proceedings to a halt and why her relationship with Arroyave looks very different today.

Teddi Mellencamp Confirms She’s Still Legally Married to Edwin Arroyave

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“So one, we’re technically not divorced,” Mellencamp revealed during the interview.

But before anyone could mistake that admission for a possible reconciliation, she offered an equally straightforward clarification.

“But I mean, it is so over,” she added.

Mellencamp also shared that Arroyave has a serious girlfriend, whom she described as “great” and “amazing.”

The former couple announced their separation in November 2024 after 13 years of marriage. They share three children, Slate, Cruz and Dove, and had begun navigating the process of ending their marriage when Mellencamp received life-changing medical news.

“I realized I was having a brain tumor as we were in the middle of the divorce,” she recalled.

Mellencamp underwent emergency brain surgery in February 2025 and subsequently revealed that her cancer had spread. The diagnosis forced her to shift her attention from divorce proceedings to treatment and recovery.

“I had a doctor’s note,” she explained, referring to why the legal process was put on hold.

What had initially been a difficult personal transition suddenly became secondary to something far more urgent.

And although their marriage was ending, Arroyave remained an important presence in her life.

Teddi Mellencamp Opens Up About Edwin Arroyave’s Support During Cancer Battle

Mellencamp’s latest comments offered a revealing look at how the former couple’s relationship has evolved since their separation.

While they’re no longer romantically involved, she credited Arroyave with standing by her throughout her health challenges, describing him as someone who has “been there like a rock.”

She also revealed that her father, musician John Mellencamp, played a meaningful role in bringing them together during an especially frightening time.

According to Mellencamp, her father spoke with Arroyave about setting aside their previous disagreements and concentrating on helping her survive her illness and reach remission.

She said that conversation changed Arroyave’s attitude toward their situation.

The support hasn’t been limited to her medical needs, either. Mellencamp explained that she still turns to her estranged husband when she’s having a difficult day emotionally.

“I will call him sometimes when I’m upset and be like, ‘Help me get out of this funk,'” she shared.

It’s a different kind of relationship than either likely imagined when they first separated. Their marriage may be over, and both have moved forward with their personal lives, but the challenges of the past year have given their connection a new purpose.

For Mellencamp, that means having someone familiar to lean on during one of the hardest periods of her life.

As for when their divorce will finally be completed, she didn’t provide a timeline. What she did make clear is that remaining legally married doesn’t mean they’re getting back together.

For now, the paperwork can wait while Mellencamp continues focusing on her health, her family and the people helping her through it.