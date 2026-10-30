Lisa Rinna Goes All Out for Halloween With Uncanny Kylie Jenner Transformation

Former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna is no stranger to taking fashion risks, and she proved it once again with her Halloween costume this year. The reality star paid tribute to another famous TV personality known for her daring style, and the resemblance had fans doing a double take.

While appearing on “Live with Kelly and Mark,” Rinna walked out on stage channeling Kylie Jenner, specifically her Chrome Hearts ensemble originally worn to the Los Angeles premiere of her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet’s film, “Marty Supreme.” Rina shared additional photos of her look on Instagram, cheekily dubbing herself “King Lisa.”

Lisa Rinna Transforms Into Kylie Jenner for Halloween, & Fans Can’t Get Over the Resemblance

From the orange cutout dress to Kylie Jenner’s signature makeup look and dark brunette hairstyle, Lisa Rinna nailed her Halloween transformation, recreating one of “The Keeping Up With the Kardashians” most memorable looks down to the smallest details.

Rinna revealed her Halloween look while on “Live with Kelly and Mark” on Friday, October 30, where she told the hosts, “You know I love to dress up. This is not typical. You know, I aged way down for this.”

Of course, Rinna needed her own Timothée Chalamet by her side to complete her Halloween transformation. While her husband, Harry Hamlin, couldn’t play the part, the show’s beloved producer, Michael Gelman, was happy to fill in. He walked Rinna out in an orange suit similar to the one Chalamet wore as he posed for photos with Jenner at the L.A. premiere, even accessorizing with a black crossbody bag, though Chalamet’s was a Chrome Hearts black leather ping-pong paddle case, per People.

As for Rinna, she wore a replica of Jenner’s floor-length dress, which featured cutouts below her bust and a cross embellishment in the middle. Her accessories matched Jenner’s as well, including a large necklace of silver crosses and orange pumps. The former housewife completed her look with a dark brown wig and Jenner’s signature matte lip.

Internet Reacts to Rinna’s Jenner-Inspired Halloween Costume

Although it doesn’t appear that Jenner has reacted to Rinna’s copycat look as of this writing, fans and even some Bravo stars were loving every bit of it and couldn’t believe just how closely she resembled Jenner.

“Thought it was her first a second ❤️,” former RHONY star Dorinda Medley wrote on her Instagram post. “Beyond,” RHOSLC star Lisa Barlow shared.

“The Kylie to my Timmy 🧡,” Gelman joked.

Even Rinna’s daughters gave their mom the stamp of approval for her Jenner-inspired costume. “Wait this is good,” Delilah Belle Hamlin said. “freaking out,” Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Rinna has recreated a Jenner look. According to People, back in April, she and Hamlin channeled Jenner and Chalamet by recreating their vacation beach photos while celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary.

For the recreation, Rinna wore a similar black bikini to Jenner and posed in the ocean, while Hamlin put on his best black swim trunks and recreated a snapshot of Chalamet lying in the water with his hands up in the air.